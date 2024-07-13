Audi is turning left and moving into the fast lane. A familiar image on Germany's motorways, which is now also set to become visible in a model offensive by the Ingolstadt-based company. Audi plans to launch more than 20 new models on the

market in 2024 and 2025 alone. More than ten of these are to be purely electric.

The Audi Q6 e-tron was the first to be launched in the spring. The next step in this offensive will be taken next week with the new Audi A5, which we saw here as the RS 5 Avant.

"The new Audi A5 family, which celebrates its world premiere on 16 July, represents the beginning of the next generation of combustion engines, which enable even more efficient driving thanks to electric driving components," says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

The Audi boss also brought along a small teaser of the new A5. The Avant's light signature shows the familiar dynamically curved, narrow band that runs across the entire rear end. This was also kept hidden in our less camouflaged prototype photos.

As a reminder, the A5 is not the continuation of the sporty convertible and coupé versions, but the combustion engine successor to the A4. In future, even model name numbers at Audi will stand for purely electrically powered vehicles, while fossil-fuelled vehicles will switch to odd numbers.

Döllner gives an outlook on the coming years, in which the range of electric models is to be expanded "step by step". However, a rejuvenation of the combustion engine range is also being considered: "This will give us a robust and flexible position for the transition period to an all-electric portfolio."

Following the A5 world première, the next stage is to be ignited at the end of July with the Audi A6 e-tron. "The A6 e-tron is the first electric Audi model that we are offering our customers at market launch as a Sportback and Avant," Döllner continues. "With its striking design combined with outstanding performance, efficiency and range, the vehicle offers many good reasons to switch to e-mobility now."

The third generation of the Audi Q5 will follow in autumn. The most successful SUV from Ingolstadt is set to herald the "renewal of the SUV portfolio with combustion engines and partially electrified variants".

Advantage through technology? Audi wants to redefine the concise mission statement it has known for decades for the future: "We have a clear vision of how we will redefine 'Vorsprung durch Technik'," says Döllner about the manufacturer's future. "The focus is on design, UI/UX, driving dynamics and efficiency. With the new Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron, A5 and Q5 models, we are showing where the journey is heading."