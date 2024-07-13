We would argue that the F355 is definitely one of the more beautiful Ferraris out there. And when it was launched in 1994 (it was only built for 5 years), it was a huge improvement on its predecessor the F348 in terms of driving dynamics. But as we know since the ever-growing restomod boom, there's nothing that can't be done better. Evoluto Automobili is now trying to do just that with the 355.

The British company has given the 355 a slightly refreshed shell, but hasn't strayed too far from the original. There is also an opulently crafted interior and various technical optimisations designed to take the driving experience of the mid-engined sports car to a new level. These include a new carbon body and a stiffer chassis.

Every Evoluto-355 receives a completely revised engine with more than 200 new or improved components. These include larger intake valves, an in-house drive shaft, massive cam followers, a new ignition system with individual ignition coils and bespoke tuning.

Gallery: Ferrari 355 by Evoluto Automobili

31 Photos Evoluto Automobili

The flat-plane naturally aspirated V8 now produces 420 PS instead of the previous 375 PS. It revs to 8,500 rpm. Evoluto promises better response behaviour and contemporary reliability. Shifting is still manual. The 6-speed gearbox has also been revised. Brembo GT brakes with 6-piston callipers at the front and 4-piston callipers at the rear drop the anchor.

The stiffer substructure is likely to play a major role in the improved performance of the rebuilt Ferrari. Evoluto reinforces the chassis with carbon struts. The carbon fibre body panels also help to increase torsional rigidity by 23 percent. At the same time, they help to reduce weight. The builder quotes a vehicle weight of 1,250 kilos.

Incidentally, the subtly revised design of this restomod 355 comes both outside and inside from Callum Design, the company of Ian Callum, who was Jaguar's chief designer from 1999 to 2019. The new exterior is characterised by larger air intakes and a redesigned front splitter. We also see LED pop-up headlights, 19-inch wheels, new mirrors, recessed door handles and a titanium exhaust system.

Cockpit of the Ferrari 355 from Evoluto Evolved Automobiles Rear view of the Ferrari 355 from Evoluto

Evoluto Automobili is planning exactly 55 examples of its 355. Each of these will be built individually to customer specifications. As usual with such conversions, the possibilities for individualisation are "endless". This means that customers can get pretty much anything they want in terms of colours, leather and choice of materials if they open their wallets wide enough. Speaking of which, the British firm is not yet revealing the price. It's not likely to be cheap.

The launch event for the F355 is currently taking place in Goodwood. The car will also be on show at Monterey Car Week in August.