We are in the United States, in New York. It's 2014, and we're attending the country's most important motor show, at the time led by Barack Obama. To mark the occasion, Land Rover unveiled a concept for the next generation Discovery, with futuristic lines far removed from those of the previous, rather boxy model.

The prototype is called the "Discovery Vision Concept" and is presented as an almost definitive concept in terms of its shape and equipment, very close to the production car that will make its debut two years later, in 2016.

Much sportier than before

The idea behind the new generation Land Rover Discovery, the fifth in chronological order, and therefore also of this particular prototype, is to create a vehicle that is always ready for anything and with excellent off-road capabilities, but with a much sportier shape and better dynamic capabilities than in the past.

The result is a seven-seater off-roader with a rather massive front end, a very straight rear end and some of the unmistakable characteristics of the name it bears. These include the split tailgate and raised roofline in the boot.

Land Rover Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept 2014

On the concept, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, Land Rover engineers also chose to install striking side doors, one of the few solutions that will never make it to the production model, as well as the large glass roof split down the middle into several sections and with integrated ambient lighting.

Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept 2014, side doors with radio Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept 2014, the interior Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept 2014

Standard two years later

The production version of the Discovery 5 made its world premiere to the press in the UK on 28 September 2016 and was unveiled to the public at the Paris Motor Show the same year. Sales in Europe began in February 2017.

Throughout its long career, this British off-roader has been constantly updated, right up to the slight mid-career facelift with important technological innovations, such as towing assistance even when reversing.

Over the years, it has also been part of the Motor1.com Italy fleet for around 12 months. More recently, its success has been overshadowed internally by the real innovation of the moment: the Defender.