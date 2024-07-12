The current Mercedes-AMG GT is a twin of the SL roadster and is based on the same platform. This has not only earned it applause from fans and customers, as it does not have the transaxle design of its predecessor, nor does it have its comparatively low weight.

As a result, it also lacked a certain light-footedness, which was particularly noticeable during tough use on the racetrack, for example at the trackdays that are so popular today. Mercedes-AMG has now followed up with a significantly sharpened version of the GT - traditionally called the PRO - which is intended to score points above all in terms of racetrack performance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+, another long-winded name from AMG, is designed to impress with improved performance, especially at higher speeds. With a power increase to 612 PS, it promises more powerful acceleration and more agile responses to driving commands. It sprints from zero to 124 mph in 10.9 seconds and has a top speed of 197 mph. The increase in power has been achieved by modifying the engine control unit, which has also increased the maximum torque to 850 Nm.

An extensively extended radiator package ensures that the drivetrain does not overheat even under increased load. Additional radiators are positioned in the front wheel arches. The top-mounted coolers of the differentials and the transfer case are now actively aerated, which improves the overall performance of the vehicle on the racetrack.

The aerodynamic improvements include a redesigned front apron, additional carbon fibre air deflectors and an active aerodynamic profile in the underbody. These measures reduce lift on the front axle and increase downforce on the rear axle, which should lead to more precise steering behaviour.

The standard ceramic composite brake system with 420 millimetre brake discs on the front axle offers high stability and fading stability under heavy loads. Lightweight 21-inch forged wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres, while Cup tyres - i.e. semi-slicks - are also available as an option. High-tech components such as the Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, standard rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics are on board as standard. The fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ has sufficiently proven its qualities.

The exterior of the AMG GT 63 PRO emphasises the proximity to motorsport with a carbon-fibre package that includes front splitter, trim strips in the side sills, diffuser and rear wing. In the interior, performance seats and steering wheel in leather and microfibre create a sporty ambience.

With its enhanced performance, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO is perhaps exactly what true AMG fans have been waiting for. In contrast to the hybridised "E Performance" model, which shines above all with longitudinal dynamics, it offers pure V8 enjoyment and more driving pleasure thanks to its lower weight. Those who need it even harder will have to wait for the "Black Series", if it ever comes.