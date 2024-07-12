Today is the day of the Fiat Grande Panda, the larger and (also) electric version of the Italian city car. The company hosted a staged debut at the Lingotto in Turin for a model destined to rewrite the history of the Panda, not only from a mechanical point of view.

For the first time the Fiat Panda will give life to a family of models differing in size and style, but united by their platform (the Stellantis Smart Car architecture) and philosophy. There should be five models in total and two of them were shown in an official video. Too bad, though, that they were completely pixelated. A few details have emerged, however.

Fancy SUV

The stars of the film should be the Fiat Giga Panda and the Grande Panda Fastback (names yet to be confirmed) in their final version, inspired by the concepts presented at the end of February 2024.

Fiat First photos of the Fiat Giga Panda and Grande Panda Fastback Fiat Giga Panda concept

Both will be based, like the Grande Panda, on the Smart Car platform and will have even larger dimensions, going well over 4 metres. The Giga Panda could be around 4.39 metres like the C3 Aircross 2024, with a seven-seater passenger compartment, while the Fastback could be slightly shorter - at 4.3 metres - taking up the Citroën Basalt Vision for South America and Asia.

Fiat Fiat Panda Fastback Fiat Panda Fastback concept

As for engines, the models will almost certainly be launched with 100 per cent electric powertrains with 113 PS, and then petrol and electrified units will also be adopted, exploiting the multi-energy nature of the platform.

During the presentation, Olivier Francois, Fiat's number one, did not reveal anything about their launch date, but as they have now been defined from a stylistic point of view, they could arrive next year, followed by the other two models in subsequent years.