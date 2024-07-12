Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has just lifted the curtain on the latest additions to its electric lineup in the United Kingdom: the high-performance ID. Buzz GTX and the spacious ID. Buzz LWB (long wheelbase). These new variants are set to hit showrooms and arrive at customers’ doorsteps later in 2024, but they are already available for orders.

For those craving more space, the ID Buzz LWB offers a tempting proposition, with prices starting at £59,545. Under the bonnet, both the ID. Buzz Life LWB and ID. Buzz Style LWB variants are equipped with an 86 kWh battery and a 286 PS single motor mounted on the rear axle. This combination ensures a WLTP combined range of up to 291 miles. The more upscale ID. Buzz Style LWB, starting at £64,345, offers a range of 286 miles.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz GTX (2024)

53 Photos

Meanwhile, the sportier GTX model, touted to be the range-topper in the ID. Buzz family, will have its pricing announced soon. The Wolfsburg-based automaker has equipped the model with a potent 340-PS all-wheel drive system, a familiar powerhouse from the ID.4 GTX. The 286 PS motor is positioned at the rear and utilises a permanent magnet synchronous machine, while an asynchronous machine installed at the front, which activates only when additional power is needed. The ID. Buzz GTX is capable of accelerating to 62 mph in just 6.5 seconds, with a top speed capped at 99 mph.

With the two new models in the ID. Buzz lineup, the electric van can now be had in standard, cargo, GTX, and LWB variants. Just recently, Volkswagen also unveiled an entry-level model with a smaller 62-kWh battery pack but it is yet to be launched in the UK.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB (2023)