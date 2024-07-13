In a bid to enhance road safety, National Highways and police forces in the United Kingdom are extending a trial of mobile technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect motorists violating seatbelt and mobile phone laws.

Since its inception in 2021, the trial has employed sophisticated AI to capture and analyse footage of drivers who might be using handheld mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts. This technology, mounted on roadways and elevated trailers, surpasses traditional traffic cameras by offering a higher vantage point to catch offenders in the act.

Ten police forces are participating in the extended trial: Durham, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Staffordshire, West Mercia, Northamptonshire, Wiltshire, Norfolk, Thames Valley, and Sussex. These forces aim to refine the technology and evaluate its efficacy on National Highways roads, potentially setting the stage for a nationwide rollout.

In the trial's early stages, National Highways issued warning letters to offending drivers, highlighting the perils of their behaviour. This preventive measure was part of a broader strategy to educate and deter motorists from risky practices.

Collaborating with AECOM, a Texas-based infrastructure consulting firm, the trial's success has prompted an extension until March 2025. Plans are now underway to install the technology on motorway gantries, providing an unobstructed view of all lanes and enhancing its monitoring capabilities.