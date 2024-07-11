The world of mid-size SUVs has a new star. It's the Jaecoo J7, a C-segment crossover that has come all the way from China to challenge some of the best-selling cars in Europe and the rest of the world.

Today, we're virtually pitting it against the Jeep Compass, a true benchmark among the versatile crossovers that are so popular with families. Both are available with 4-cylinder engines: internal combustion only for the Chinese (for the moment) and mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid for the American, and are very similar in terms of dimensions and equipment.

The exterior

Starting as always with the exterior, the Jaecoo J7 and the Jeep Compass both have rather cubic lines inspired by the off-roaders of yesteryear. Although there's a big difference in age between the two models, neither looks out of place in their respective segments, synonymous with the care taken by the designers in defining the lines.

The bodywork of the new Jaecoo J7, in particular, is rich in rather refined styling details typical of cars in higher segments, such as retractable door handles and multi-level LED front and rear lights with a pixel-like LED structure, combined with highly aerodynamic alloy wheels and truly massive-looking roof bars.

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, which has just undergone a slight restyling for 2024, has a body with more 'classic', regular lines, with a front end designed to increase its presence on the road, with overhangs, however, designed to make it effective off-road too as this is even more visible on the more off-road-oriented, higher-off-the-ground versions.

Jaecoo Jaecoo J7 2024 Jeep Compass 2024

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Jaecoo J7 4.5 metres 1.86 metres 1.68 metres 2.67 metres Jeep Compass 4.4 metres 1.87 metres 1.62 metres 2.63 metres

Interior

The passenger compartment of the new Jaecoo J7 is spacious and designed with attention to detail and materials. In terms of equipment, for example, there is no shortage of double glazing and electrically adjustable and heated front seats (like those in the rear, a rare option on SUVs in this category).

The dashboard and door panels are styled in line with the square shapes of the exterior bodywork, with numerous storage compartments and vertically positioned controls. There's also a rather modern and up-to-date infotainment system, comprising two screens: the fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel located in front of the driver, which displays the main driving information, and the vertical 14.8-inch screen positioned in the centre of the dashboard, equipped, among other things, with the Qualcomm 8155 processor derived from smartphones.

Finally, in terms of habitability, there's enough space on board for the five passengers, but not for their luggage, which has just 412 litres, slightly less than the average.

Jaecoo J7, inside

The interior of the Jeep Compass, as we have said several times in recent years, is also streamlined but does not, of course, forego technology. The instrumentation is digital too, including a 10.25 -inch screen combined with a 10.1-inch central screen on top-of-the-range versions equipped with Android-based Uconnect 5 software.

Interior space is generally good, with luggage space suffering only slightly on the plug-in version (420 litres). It's possible to travel with five people thanks to the seamless design of the rear seat and, for those sitting in the back, there are air vents and various charging points.

Jeep Compass 2024, interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment capacity Jaecoo J7 10.25-inch 14.8-inch 412-1 335 litres Jeep Compass 10.25-inch 8.4 - 10.1-inch

420-1,230 litres (PHEV) 424-1,270 litres (MHEV)

Engines

The new Jaecoo J7 arrives on the European market with a single engine, a non-electrified 145 PS turbocharged 1.6-litre 4-cylinder developed in-house by the Chinese group and already being prepared for the dual-fuel (gas) and hybrid variants that will arrive later.

It comes as standard with a dual-clutch automatic transmission linked to the 'Intelligent AWD' all-wheel drive system with hydraulic splitter, which can distribute torque up to 50/50 between the two axles. A plug-in hybrid version, already announced in China, is also expected at a later date.

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, which will go on sale from the model year 2024, is currently only available in a hybrid version. It starts with the 130 PS 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol version and goes up to the plug-in motorisation of the 190 or 240 PS 4xe versions .

The 1.5 MHEV is coupled to front-wheel drive only, while the 4xe has all-wheel drive, with the 1.3 turbo petrol driving the front wheels and an electric motor coupled to the rear axle.

Jaecoo J7 2024 Jeep Compass 2024

Model Internal combustion only Mild hybrid Plug-in hybrid Jaecoo J7 1.6 145 PS available soon available soon Jeep Compass n/a 1.5 130 PS 1.3 190 PS 1.3 240 PS

Prices

Prices for the new Jaecoo J7 in Europe have yet to be announced, but are expected to start at around £34,000. Prices for the 2024 Jeep Compass start at £34,150 for the Altitude light e-hybrid and rise to £44,655 for the 240 PS Summit plug-in hybrid.