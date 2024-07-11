Polestar is presenting its extended model range at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. In addition to the Polestar 2, these new models will also be on display: the Polestar 3 (a large SUV) and the Polestar 4 (a coupé SUV or crossover without a rear window), as well as the Polestar 6 electric roadster as a study. The highlight, however, is the world premiere of the Polestar Concept BST.

Like the Polestar 6, it is an electric roadster with a hardtop, but with sporty attributes. These include a front splitter, a bonnet with air intakes and an eye-catching rear wing. The flared wings are filled with 22-inch tyres; the study also has a wider track and a paint finish in "classic motorsport silver".

Polestar O2 Concept Polestar Concept BST

Brand boss Thomas Ingenlath said that the study shows how far Polestar can go with its performance brand. The study demonstrates how the BST formula could be applied to the product range in the future.

The rear wing is unusually styled

The car is apparently based on the Polestar 6 study, which was presented two years ago as the Polestar O2 Concept. The car is due to go into series production in 2026, it was said at the time. It is the open-top version of the Polestar 5, which is scheduled for launch in 2025.

A study of the Polestar 6 will also be presented at Goodwood, but now under the name Polestar 6 Concept. This will be presented in the "First Glance Paddock" area and also demonstrated on the 1.2-mile hill climb circuit.

Like the Polestar 5, the Polestar 6 is based on the Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA), a platform made from composite aluminium. Together, these cars are intended to form the top of the range; the Polestar 5 will then compete against the Porsche Taycan. Like the Polestar 4, the Polestar 5 has no rear windscreen.

The Polestar 5 has a similar rear end to the 4

Until recently, Polestar only had one model on the market, the Polestar 2, which was launched in 2020. However, deliveries of the Polestar 3 (delayed due to software problems) have now begun in Europe. Prices start at £69,900. The Polestar 4 can also already be ordered, with prices starting at just under £60,000, while the Polestar 2 is available from £43,950.

The top models are likely to be even more expensive. The Polestar 5 is to be "launched" this year. This apparently means that the series version will be presented. However, production is not due to start until 2025.

The bottom line

Polestar is still in trouble, as can be seen most easily from the share price. A year ago it was just under five dollars, but now only just under one dollar is paid per share. This is because sales are falling and losses are increasing. Not a good combination, especially as demand for electric cars is generally weak at the moment and there is also the threat of punitive EU tariffs. Undaunted by this, the brand is flying the flag with the sports version of the Polestar 6.