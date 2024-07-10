At the moment, things aren't going very well at Ford of Europe, based in Cologne, Germany as it is experiencing a change in management, an insidious loss of power in relation to the parent company in Detroit and a falling market share. Now it's up to the historic name to turn things around. Perhaps THE most famous name in Ford's European history, the Ford Capri is back.

"A new electric vehicle, developed and produced in Europe. The Ford Capri has a soul that only a manufacturer with a great tradition can breathe into a car" - Marin Gjaja, Chief Operating Officer, Ford Model e

With the Capri, Ford is presenting its second new-generation electric car to come off the production line at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre. The new Capri is a coupé SUV with a sporty design. Call it what you will, whether it's the Ford Explorer, which is prettier, or the Volkswagen ID.5, which is more chic, because the Capri shares MEB technology with both of them.

Design and dimensions

The original Capri was presented by Ford in 1969. According to the American manufacturer, the new generation not only shares the name of its historic predecessor, it also takes on some of its ancestor's design features.

For example, the front bonnet, in front of which a flat grille stretches across almost the entire width of the vehicle between the horizontal headlamps, cites the styling model, as does the folding edge falling over the rear wheel arch at the level of the door handles.

But the most striking design element is probably the C-shaped windscreen that curves towards the rear, as it effectively underlines the elegant, descending coupé lines of the classic Ford Capri. On the new all-electric version, the rear wheel arches are underneath.

Ford Media Archive Ford Capri (1969) Ford Ford Capri (2024)

The new Ford Capri is 4.634 metres long, 1.872 metres wide and 1.626 metres high when unladen. The wheelbase is 2.767 metres. Aero light-alloy wheels come as standard: 19 inches for the Capri equipment line, 20 inches for the Capri Premium, and wheels of up to 21 inches are also available as an option. Tyre widths are 235 centimetres at the front and 255 centimetres at the rear.

The Vivid Yellow paint finish also says something. It alludes to the popular 'pop colours' of the 1970s and conjures up immediate memories of the legendary Ford Capri RS. Customers can also order the Ford Capri in Agate Black Metallic, Frozen White, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Blue My Mind Metallic and Lucid Red Metallic.

In the Premium version, the large tailgate opens electrically with a sensor-controlled movement of the foot under the rear bumper, a feature available as an option on the base Ford Capri. The boot lid opens to a width of over one metre and a height of 63 centimetres. Behind it is a 572-litre luggage compartment, which can be extended to 1,510 litres by folding down the second row of seats.

Technology and rear-wheel drive

For the market launch, Ford is equipping the rear-wheel drive version, like the four-wheel drive version, with an Extended-Range lithium-ion NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery. The option of preconditioning the battery has been integrated into the navigation system and also as a manual function.

In the rear-wheel drive variant, the electricity tank provides a net capacity of 77 kWh. The rear motor transforms this energy into 286 PS of peak power with non-stop torque of 545 Nm. The Ford Capri RWD can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 112 mph.

With one battery charge, the rear-wheel drive vehicle can achieve a range of 390 miles. It can be recharged either by alternating current with 11 kW at the home Wallbox or by rapid direct current (DC) recharging with a charging power of up to 135 kW at public charge points. According to Ford, at a DC charging point, the battery only needs around 28 minutes to 'top up' from 10 to 80% of its capacity.

The all-wheel drive version can do this even faster, in 26 minutes. It has a charging capacity of 185 kW. Its Extended-Range battery has a useful capacity of 79 kWh, giving it a range of up to 368 miles. The rear motor's torque of 545 Nm is complemented by an additional 134 Nm on the front axle. Combined with the maximum power of 340 PS, this enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds. The four-wheel drive version also boasts a top speed of 112 mph.

A word more about weight. The unladen weight of the new Capri is between 2,098 and 2, 190 kilograms. By comparison, the last classic, third-generation Capri weighed between 1,040 and 1,250 kilograms.

Interior and connectivity

The highly digital interior of the new Ford Capri is reduced to the essentials. Unsurprisingly, there are many parallels with the Ford Explorer. The 14.6-inch diagonal touchscreen in the centre of the cockpit is an important control element in this concept. As it is mobile and pivoting, it also serves as a cover for the storage compartment known as 'My Private Locker'.

The 17-litre MegaConsole in the middle of the centre console also offers generous storage space. The twelve-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory features a massage function as standard. The steering wheel and front seats are heated, and the driver can also start the cabin pre-heating system remotely. Smartphones in the new Ford Capri can be paired wirelessly with Ford SYNC Move via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Cables are also superfluous when charging mobile devices: Qi-compatible smartphones are powered by induction.

Audio enjoyment in the car is provided by a seven-speaker audio system, including a sound bar and speed-dependent volume control. Networked navigation ensures that your journey is always up to date and worthwhile.

In addition to these features, the top-of-the-range Capri Premium version has a B&O audio system with ten speakers, including a sound bar and subwoofer. The volume can also be adjusted according to speed. Ambient lighting bathes the cabin in a colourful atmosphere.

In keeping with the top-of-the-range standard equipment, the list of options is compact. Certified ergonomic front seats are also available, as are heat pump air conditioning and a panoramic glass roof for the Capri Premium.

For has not announced pricing for the UK market yet, however, as a reference, Ford is offering the new all-electric Ford Capri in Germany from €51,950 (approx. £44,000 at the current exchange rate) with an Extended-Range battery and rear-wheel drive. In addition, customers can choose between all-wheel drive and the top-of-the-range Capri and Capri Premium equipment variants.