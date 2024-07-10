The Skoda Superb has always had a very particular approach, with a size halfway between the D and E segments. The latest generation of this Skoda continues the tradition, and its 4.91 metres in length are seriously close to the upper class, which can also be said for its cousin, the Volkswagen Passat.

The mechanical range is also ambitious. However, we at Motor1.com have informed you about the brutal 265 PS 2.0 TSI, with a performance similar to that of some sport compacts. In addition, the 193 PS TDI comes to the market with very interesting performance and low fuel consumption.

In today's article, we're going to tell you about another interesting variant. This is the PHEV plug-in hybrid, which is equipped with a large 19.7 kWh battery, which allows it to travel no less than 83 miles in electric mode.

A plug-in hybrid with a long range

It is therefore capable of putting premium models such as the BMW 3 Series (watch out for its prices) or the Mercedes-Benz C-Class on the ropes. Unfortunately, another rival, the Volvo S60, has recently said goodbye to us.

If you are interested in buying the PHEV version of the Skoda Superb, you should know its main technical details. It produces a combined power output of 204 PS and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 8.1 seconds, while the top speed is 136 mph.

Coupled to the six-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and with front-axle drive, this model stands out for its low fuel consumption: just 706.2 mpg (0.4 litres/100 km), in accordance with the WLTP cycle (with a fully charged battery).

In terms of charging times, it takes two and a half hours at 11 kW; if you opt for a DC charging station, it takes just 26 minutes to reach 80%.

The new Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI iV plug-in hybrid PHEV 2024/2025 is now available on the UK market. It starts in the Estate body with 510 litres of luggage space, compared to the 690 litres of the traditional powertrains. It also offers three trim levels: SE Technology, SE L and the luxurious L&K.

Prices new Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI iV plug-in hybrid PHEV 2025 in UK