With Wimbledon still underway, it has been known for several weeks that Range Rover has officially announced its partnership with the world's most renowned tennis tournament. As part of the collaboration that brings together for the first time the two most iconic brands in British culture, the transport of players, teams and organisation officials throughout the tournament is provided by Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV models.

To achieve the highest level of electric autonomy efficiency, PHEV vehicles will be recharged at the station installed inside the All England Lawn Tennis Club, with energy entirely from renewable sources.

With this agreement, Range Rover once again maintains its status as leader in the luxury SUV segment for over fifty years thanks to its elegant design details and innovative technologies.

As for Wimbledon, it is the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and the only tournament played on grass. Managed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and held on the AELTC grounds, Wimbledon has become one of the world's greatest sporting events and one of the most respected brands in the sport since its origins as a private croquet club in 1868. The competition, which began on 1 July, will run until the 14th of the month, giving the two Range Rover models plenty of job to do.