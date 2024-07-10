Caterham and the Royal Air Force have unveiled a unique vehicle, crafted using parts from the iconic Puma HC2 helicopter. This bespoke Caterham Seven 360R isn't just a showpiece as it's set to be auctioned for a noble cause – raising funds for injured servicemen and women. The collaboration, which includes Mission Motorsport and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, aims to generate over £100,000 through the auction on Collecting Cars.

The Seven 360R retains the exterior allure of the helicopter, with its original aircraft finish beautifully complemented by additional panels painted in NATO Green. The car's chassis, subtly echoing the Puma’s robust design, is finished in Desert Sand.

Caterham Caterham RAF Benson

Aluminium skin from the helicopter’s tail boom and doors has been repurposed as exterior panels for the Seven, and the internal rear bulkhead proudly retains the door jettison handle. This meticulous attention to detail extends to the interior, where the Puma’s quilted soundproofing adorns the door panels, and tunnel top, and provides padding for the carbon fibre seats. Even the helicopter’s evacuation instructions are preserved, stitched into the lining.

Adding to the vehicle's dramatic flair, the start-up sequence mimics a helicopter’s three-stage ignition, and an aviation navigation clock takes pride of place in the centre of the dash. The ammunition box from the helicopter now houses the car’s battery under the bonnet.

This extraordinary car is powered by a Ford-sourced 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine, delivering 180 bhp at 7,300 rpm. The performance stats are 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.