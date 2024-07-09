If you are browsing the pages of our site, you probably want to own a Ferrari. In case you already have one (or more) in your garage, lucky you. For everyone else, welcome to the club of those who dream of the Prancing Horse every other day. In the world, however, there are those who don't stop to imagine what it would be like if and decide that - one way or another - they will get a Ferrari.

This is how fake cars are born, based on a chassis of dubious origin or perhaps born in Maranello, but stripped of their original bodies only to wear exteriors that are not theirs, whilst trying to resemble more famous models or creating something completely new. However, fake as fake gets.

It is a phenomenon that Ferrari wants to put a stop to, by thoroughly scouring the market for fakes. Even asking for the help of enthusiasts, and once the forgeries, which are not limited to only cars, have been discovered, they start with their destruction.

In search of fakes

If, in fact, Ferrari signed cars are the most valuable objects ever produced by the Maranello company, there is a huge list of more or less expensive gadgets with the Prancing Horse dominating the scene. And whether it's caps, pins, T-shirts or whatever, the world of counterfeiting knows no bounds and copies everything.

Precisely for this reason, in 2023 the House inaugurated the Anti-Counterfeiting Reward project. Anyone who comes across a counterfeit product can report it on the official website. The men from Maranello will then start with the checks and if they confirm the fake they will receive an official reward, accompanied by a Ferrari gadget.

The elaborate fakes

As mentioned at the beginning, fake Ferraris come in different shapes and forms. As explained in the official magazine of the Prancing Horse, 'Some people use a real Ferrari chassis to build a body of a more valuable model on top [...] Some cars are so well made that they end up at auction and it is our job to report them to the auction houses so that they take them off the market. And our goal is always the same: it's not enough to remove the trademark, we want all fakes to be destroyed.

It is therefore not enough for fake Ferraris to disappear from view, they must cease to exist. This is also because there are specific counterfeit kits - from falsifying documents to stamping, carried out with instruments built specifically for the purpose - and so once a Prancing Horse has been removed, it is 'easy' to put another one back on.

Ferrari replicas for Michael Mann's film (Source: Ferrari Magazine)

A fate that befell, for example, the cars specially created for the film 'Ferrari' by Michael Mann, made in collaboration with the Ferrari Classiche department. Perfect copies - in form - of vintage cars, signed by the men from Maranello. but not real Ferraris for all intents and purposes.

So, once filming was complete, the seven replicas returned to Maranello to be dismantled piece by piece.

A far worse fate befell the car you see on the cover. Have a guess at which Ferrari it was? It was a copy of a 360 Modena, found and taken to a wrecker to be made into an anonymous red cube.