In a move driven by increasing customer demand, Volvo's beloved V60 and V90 estate cars are making a comeback in the UK market. These models, known for their blend of practicality and luxury, were temporarily shelved last summer due to shifting consumer preferences. However, renewed interest in the classic estate bodystyle, a staple of Volvo’s heritage, has prompted their reintroduction.

The V60, the brand’s mid-size estate, is now available in Plus and Ultra specifications. Buyers can choose between the T6 or T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains, which combine a 145 bhp electric motor with a 253 bhp or 310 bhp petrol engine, respectively. There is also a 197 bhp B4 mild-hybrid petrol option. The larger V90 mirrors these trim choices but exclusively offers plug-in hybrid power: the T6 for the Plus version and the T8 for the Ultra.

Price-wise, the V60 starts at £43,370, while the V90 begins at £62,280. Notably, all plug-in hybrid variants of these models benefit from a highly competitive 8 per cent benefit-in-kind tax rate for business and company car users.

This reintroduction comes with a more attractive pricing strategy compared to previous offerings. The V60, which was formerly priced at £47,750 for the mild hybrid and £57,580 for the plug-in hybrid, now offers more affordable entry points. Similarly, the V90 PHEV, which previously started at £62,220, has maintained a competitive price despite market fluctuations.

Full pricing:

V60

B4 Plus FWD – £43,370

T6 Plug-in Hybrid Plus AWD – £50,935

B4 Ultra FWD – £48,070

T8 Plug-in Hybrid Ultra AWD – £57,635

V90

T6 Plug-in Hybrid Plus AWD – £62,280

T8 Plug-in Hybrid Ultra AWD – £70,780

"We removed the V60 and V90 from sale in the UK last August amid falling appetite for estate cars. While this remains a long-term trend, we have seen a resurgence for our estate products in recent months and have decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 to our UK portfolio in response to this,” Volvo said in a recent statement following the reintroduction of the two estates.

