Volkswagen has just unveiled the newest additions to its all-electric ID.7 lineup for the UK market: the ID.7 Pro S Match models. These upgraded versions bring significant enhancements, including a larger battery and faster charging capabilities.

Starting with the prices, the ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match models are available for order in Britain with prices starting at £55,450 and £56,140 respectively, including VAT and on-the-road costs. No word yet on when the first customer deliveries will commence.

Gallery: VW ID.7 Pro S Match

4 Photos Volkswagen

The highlight of the new ID.7 Pro S Match models is the larger 86 kWh battery, a notable upgrade from the 77 kWh battery found in the existing ID.7 Match versions. This boost in battery capacity translates to an impressive WLTP pure electric range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer variant. In addition, these models now support charging at up to 200 kW DC, allowing for a rapid top-up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery capacity in just 26 minutes.

The Pro S Match models come equipped with all the premium features that current ID.7 owners have come to expect. This includes a new generation head-up display, Volkswagen's latest MIB4 infotainment system with a 15-inch screen, matrix headlights, and three-zone air conditioning with intelligent vents. Comfort is also a priority, with heated front seats that offer massage functions and rear privacy glass.

For those unfamiliar with the ID.7, it is Volkswagen’s electric sibling to the iconic Passat. Positioned as a premium electric vehicle, the model combines the practicality and reliability of the Passat with the modernity and sustainability of an electric powertrain. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design and modern technology, making it a strong contender in the electric vehicle market.