HWA, fresh off its debut appearance at the Supercar Owners Circle in Andermatt, Switzerland, is set to bring its new EVO 'Concept Demonstrator' to some of Europe's most prestigious automotive events this summer. This high-octane tour kicks off with a grand debut at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.

The festival's theme this year, "Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power," commemorates 130 years of motorsport evolution. This backdrop is perfect for HWA's founder, Hans Werner Aufrecht, co-founder of AMG, who will make a special appearance on 11 July. Joining him will be key figures such as Willibald Dörflinger, major shareholder and member of the HWA Supervisory Board, CEO Martin Marx, and CTO Gordian von Schöning, all available to discuss the EVO project with media and enthusiasts.

Following its Goodwood unveiling, the EVO ‘Chassis 000’ is set to become a star attraction at RM Sotheby’s Tegernsee Auction on 27 July. This auction, held in conjunction with the Concours of Elegance Germany, will see the first example of HWA's EVO II reinterpretation go under the hammer. With nearly all 100 production units already sold out, this auction represents a rare chance for collectors to acquire a car that will soon be unavailable for orders.

The HWA EVO is a restomod based on the Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 EVO II, featuring carbon bodywork, completely redesigned chassis, and new brakes. Unlike its predecessor, the original EVO II with its 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine producing 235 PS, the new EVO boasts a robust V6 engine delivering a formidable 450 PS.

Starting at €714,000 (approx. £600,000 with the current exchange rates) plus VAT, the reborn EVO is slated for delivery by the end of 2025. The company will produce just 100 units of the performance saloon.