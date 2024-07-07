Length: 4.554 metres

4.554 metres Width : 1.845 metres

Height : 1.590 metres

Wheelbase : 2.692 metres

Luggage compartment: 515/1,400 litres (mild hybrid), 525/1,400 litres (electric) and 560/1,470 litres (combustion).

The BMW X2 enters its second generation in 2024, evolving radically in every respect, including its dimensions, which are now those of a large C-segment car. Available with light hybrid, 100% electric and combustion engines, it can also be fitted with all-wheel drive and has enough space on board to accommodate a family and its luggage. So let's take a look at its exact dimensions.

BMW X2, dimensions

The proportions of the new BMW X2 are those of a medium-sized SUV coupé, with a length of 4.55 metres, a width of 1.85 metres and a height of 1.59 metres, the latter representing an excellent compromise between design and headroom for rear passengers.

On the other hand, the wheelbase is very generous for the segment, with a good length of 2.69 metres, leaving plenty of legroom in the rear.

BMW X2 M35i

BMW X2, interior space and luggage compartment.

As always with the latest BMWs, the cabin is spacious and very well finished, with a driving position that is both comfortable and sporty. Despite being one of Bavaria's smallest cars, finding the right position and triangulation of the steering wheel is an almost immediate task, thanks also to the uncluttered dashboard and the well-integrated infotainment system, which is always visible.

BMW X2, rear seats BMW X2, the boot

As already mentioned, rear-seat space in the new BMW X2 is also good, with enough leg and headroom even for tall people, who do however need to be a little more careful when entering and exiting due to the coupe-shaped doors.

The luggage compartment capacity is also very good, ranging from 515 litres in the mild hybrid versions to 560 litres in the petrol versions, with the electric version stopping at 525 litres. A figure which, with the seats folded down, can rise to 1,400 or 1,470 litres (again, depending on the engine chosen).

BMW X2, competitors with similar dimensions

Taking a coupé body and similar dimensions as a benchmark, there are not many alternatives to the new BMW X2. The first is certainly the Audi Q3 Sportback, albeit slightly shorter than the Bavarian SUV.

If we widen the field to include high-tail C-segment SUVs, however, we find a very long list of models, including the Mercedes GLA, the Volvo XC40 and even the Alfa Romeo Tonale, as well as the Jaguar E-Pace and Range Rover Evoque.