When it comes to imagining how CUPRA could expand its range with different models, a few days ago we suggested the arrival of the Nevada, a beautiful coupé that would be a nice alternative to the Ateca and Formentor SUVs. And the truth is that you liked the idea quite a lot...

Well, today we have another proposal, in this case a more familiar one. It's the new van from the Spanish brand which, as you can see in the digital recreation at the top of this article (created by Massimo Vittorio), offers a truly sporty look... as it could not be otherwise.

A very eye-catching van

Relax, because in principle the Spanish brand has no official plans for such a vehicle, but let me take a look at it from the outside. The black bodywork and wheel rims, as well as the tinted windows, are a perfect match for a 'van' with a passionate character. So does the large air intake on the front bumper.

The openings in the lower part of the front and sides are perhaps exaggerated, but that is a matter of taste. The bonnet with its sharp lines and the oversized wheel arches, which accommodate wider tracks, are also noticeable.

A practical model, too

The rear door handle is sliding, which makes it easy to get in and out of the passenger compartment. The integration of a roof rack is also interesting. There are also full LED headlights and a light signature that is already familiar from the company.

But would the CUPRA van be a project that would start from a blank sheet of paper? It shouldn't, because it would make sense to use the Volkswagen Multivan T7 and thus save a lot of development, engine and component costs.

For less than €50,000

The German model can be configured in two lengths (4.97 and 5.17 metres) and can be ordered with five, six or seven seats, depending on customer preference. In terms of powertrains, there are two TSI petrol engines with 150 PS and 204 PS, plus a 150 PS diesel and a plug-in hybrid option with a combined 218 PS. However, only the diesel engine is currently available in the configurator.

All this range could be perfectly extrapolated to the CUPRA van, which, with a somewhat less overdone design than the one we are proposing, we think would sell really well. Especially if it is 'on price'.

We're talking about a starting price of under €50,000, to break away from the €53,000 or so that the entry-level Multivan costs. So, after considering this Spanish "van", now it's up to you to tell us what you think about it, and do it on our social media profiles!

Sources: Autonews and Massimo Vittorio