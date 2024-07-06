Maserati aims to expand its global presence, which currently exceeds 70 markets, with an export rate of 86%. This is why the Italian brand is investing in the development of new engines, improved interior design and launches in strategic regions.

Today, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, the carmaker unveiled a very important one-off: the GranTurismo Prisma.

An exceptional GranTurismo

The car, painted in 15 colours, was presented at the "Maserati Korea: the dawn of a new era" event, which was attended by the company's senior management to demonstrate their commitment to the launch of Maserati in the Asian country.

Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati , Luca Delfino, Sales Director, and Takayuki Kimura, Managing Director for Korea and Japan, attended the event. The new GranTurismo and the new GranCabrio, powered by the V6 Nettuno engine, were the star attractions.

Maserati in Korea: the dawn of a new era

The Trident plan for Korea

Maserati Korea also announced its strategy, which is first and foremost to strengthen its sales network and after-sales services. In addition, Maserati aims to amplify the customer experience and maximise brand loyalty through its first integrated "Tridente" loyalty programme, which was launched in June 2023.

Guided by the motto 'Our mission is to move those who move the world', we strive to offer our customers unprecedented luxury performance," said Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO. Luca Delfino, Sales Director, also had something to say:

We feel at home in Korea, because it is a country that appreciates our culture, our history and Italian elegance. With Maserati Korea, we recognise the important role that Korea plays in our global family".

"We will present a range of innovative products and initiatives that will embody the Italian spirit of Allegria: joy, happiness and emotion. Don't miss these exciting developments", concluded Takayuki Kimura, Managing Director for Korea.