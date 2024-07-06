Range Rover has looked beyond the earthly sky for its exclusive collection that will be offered to selected customers. It has drawn inspiration from ancient mythology and the cosmos. The result is the Celestial Collection, a one-of-a-kind collection comprising five exclusive Range Rover Sport SVs: Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol

"The idea of the mystery and fascination of the celestial vault was fundamental. The symbolism that runs through the entire collection draws us towards a deeper meaning. These stories have been carefully crafted to reflect the discerning tastes of our customers," said Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover. We don't know the prices, but we can show you all of them.

Range Rover Sport SV Gaea Curation

In Greek mythology Gaea (Gaia, Gaea) is the goddess who symbolised the Earth. The vehicle named after her takes inspiration from both the land and the sea, recalling them with a sloping symbol representing a wave against the earth, and features a green exterior painted finish. The interior is available in two colour variants, with leather upholstery and wood trim.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Gaea Curation

Range Rover Sport SV Theia Curation

The goddess Theia (Theia, Tia), daughter of Uranus and Gaea, is associated with sight and shimmering light, which is why the Range Rover Sport SV that bears her name has a brilliant paint finish. Inside are many symbols, such as Theia's watchful eye, lunar craters or a constellation.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Theia Curation

Range Rover Sport SV Io Curation

Io, the most volcanically active celestial body in the Solar System, prompted the Range Rover SV Bespoke design team to develop an orange exterior colour. The exterior is complemented by carbon-fibre exhaust tailpipes, a contrasting polished carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch polished carbon-fibre wheels with silver callipers.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Io Curation

Range Rover Sport SV Vega Curation

The exceptionally bright star of the Lira constellation, with much blue in the spectrum, inspired the Range Rover Sport SV Vega's blue exterior gloss colour with contrasting yellow trim.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Vega Curation

Range Rover Sport SV Sol Curation

The power of the Sun is translated on the Range Rover Sport SV Sol with a yellow high-gloss paint on the bodywork that contrasts with a gloss black on the roof and mirrors. Inside, customers can always choose two configurations, one dominated by navy blue and one, without leather, by yellow.