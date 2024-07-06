Silverstone plays host to the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 5-7 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix on TV.

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in practice on Friday ahead of his home race, with team-mate Oscar Piastri backing up his performance in second.

Sergio Perez was third-fastest for Red Bull after a difficult run of form in the last few rounds.

What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the British Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) on Saturday at the Silverstone Circuit.

Date : Saturday, 6 July, 2024

: Saturday, 6 July, 2024 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN Network

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

British GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h 1 L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26 1'27.420 242.594 2 L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.134 1'27.554 0.134 242.223 3 O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18 +0.211 1'27.631 0.077 242.010 4 M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25 +0.309 1'27.729 0.098 241.739 5 G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26 +0.318 1'27.738 0.009 241.715 6 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 27 +0.374 1'27.794 0.056 241.560 7 L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26 +0.438 1'27.858 0.064 241.384 8 C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26 +0.483 1'27.903 0.045 241.261 9 C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27 +0.505 1'27.925 0.022 241.201 10 E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24 +0.554 1'27.974 0.049 241.066 11 N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22 +0.662 1'28.082 0.108 240.771 12 V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26 +0.834 1'28.254 0.172 240.301 13 D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 24 +1.057 1'28.477 0.223 239.696 14 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 25 +1.116 1'28.536 0.059 239.536 15 Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24 +1.170 1'28.590 0.054 239.390 16 A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25 +1.229 1'28.649 0.059 239.231 17 J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 22 +1.315 1'28.735 0.086 238.999 18 F. Colapinto Williams 45 Williams Mercedes 24 +1.658 1'29.078 0.343 238.078 19 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 37 Red Bull Red Bull 15 +1.850 1'29.270 0.192 237.566 20 Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 5 +2.444 1'29.864 0.594 235.996

British GP - FP2 results: