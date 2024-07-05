The Hyundai Inster is a new small Korean crossover designed for the city. It arrives on the Old Continent after making its debut in Korea under the name Casper, with reduced dimensions, a very personal design and, despite a length of just 3.82 metres, interior space worthy of a car in a higher category.

Expected in Europe this summer, with prices yet to be determined, let's see what the interior looks like.

Hyundai Inster, the dashboard

When you climb aboard the Hyundai Inster, the first detail that catches your eye is undoubtedly the dashboard, which houses various physical controls for the air conditioning and for the main menus of the infotainment system, as well as buttons for activating the seat heating and the parking camera.

Behind the steering wheel, not too large and with four LEDs in the centre, is the first of the two infotainment system screens, both 10.25 inches, while the buttons and selectors for managing the various screens and driver assistance systems are integrated into the spokes.

Beneath the central screen is a large panel for managing the automatic climate control, which includes numerous functions, many of which can be activated using dedicated physical buttons.

More generally, the package has been designed with 'practicality' in mind, albeit with a decidedly rich equipment package that also includes wireless smartphone charging and various USB sockets.

Hyundai Inster, connectivity

As far as the connectivity of the new Hyundai Inster is concerned, as we have said, the digital instrumentation screen and the infotainment system screen, in common with other Hyundai cars, have a diagonal measurement of 10.25 inches.

Among the most important features, there is of course integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but only by cable, and there is also an ambient light system extended to the dashboard and pockets, still manageable from the central system.

Hyundai Inster Digital instrumentation 10.25 inches Head-up display No Central monitor 10.25 inches Mirror Android Auto (cable) Apple CarPlay (cable) OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

Hyundai Inster, quality and materials

During the presentation of the car, we had the opportunity to climb aboard to see for ourselves the build quality. Despite the rather rigid plastics, a solution no doubt also designed to keep prices down, the overall quality is nonetheless very good, with upholstery and materials of very good quality.

In particular, there's no shortage of colourful trim and unique fastening solutions, with elements that can even be hooked onto the backs of the front seats, so you can also count on small tables to put shelves or other things if needed.

Hyundai Inster 2024, the door panel

Hyundai Inster, the space

The organisation of the interior space of the new Hyundai Inster is worthy of cars in a higher category, including the general furnishings. When asked whether a length of 3.82 metres can comfortably seat four adults and load a few items of luggage, the answer is yes, and the reason lies in some clever solutions chosen by the engineers during the design stage.

Hyundai Inster 2024, the boot

Despite being just 3.82 metres long, the Inster has a minimum boot space of 238 litres, which can be increased to 351 litres by moving the rear seat forward. If, on the other hand, you choose to fold down both backrests completely, the luggage space becomes an impressive 1,059 litres, with a flat load floor.