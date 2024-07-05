The slowdown in demand for electric cars and rising geopolitical tensions between China, Europe and the United States are not stopping the automotive industry from introducing new models. Our tracking of new car introductions around the world shows that the industry introduced 67 new cars in the first half of this year.

This total figure confirms that the sector is still dynamic, despite the declining importance of motor shows in Europe and the United States. Indeed, they were the traditional mode of presentation until the pandemic hit the markets, but the size and impact of this year's Geneva Motor Show sent a worrying message about the health of the sector. Of the four major carmakers present at the show, only one was European.

In April, on the other hand, the Beijing Motor Show had a major impact in terms of launches and new models. This show was another example of how China has continued to gain ground at the expense of the leadership of traditional carmakers.

In fact, China's weight is increasing every year. Of the 67 new models presented in the first half of this year, 33 were produced by a Chinese carmaker. Half of the new cars presented worldwide in the first half of 2024 will be of Chinese origin. This is the result of the presence of a large number of brands and models in each segment and the aim of Chinese manufacturers to expand their activities abroad. The other half is made up of 17 new European models (6 German, 5 Italian, 4 French and 2 British), 8 Japanese, 6 American and 3 Korean.

Which group presented the most new models?

The ranking of the total number of new models presented by automotive group puts Stellantis and BYD at the top. Each of them presented six new production cars in the first six months of this year.

Automotive group Number of new models presented in the first half of 2024 Stellantis, BYD 6 Geely Group, Volkswagen Group 4 Honda, Changan, BMW Group, Hyundai-Kia 3 Rivian, Nissan Group, Ferrari, General Motors, Renault Group, Dayun, SGMW, Li Auto, Mazda, GWM, BAIC 2 SAIC, Leapmotor, Jac, Chery, ZD, McLaren, Dongfeng, GAC, Toyota, Honda Dongfeng, FAW, Rimac, Hozon 1

Stellantis presented the third generation Peugeot 5008, the Dodge Charger, the second generation Maserati GranCabrio, the Alfa Romeo Junior, the Jeep Wagoneer S and the new Lancia Ypsilon (the latest Citroën C3 Aircross does not count as it is the same product presented in India and Brazil in April 2023; the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera and the new Grandland were not officially presented).

Motor1.com New car model debuts by country first half 2024 - graphic

BYD presented four models from the BYD brand: Qin L, Seal 06, Shark and Yuan Up; it also presented the U9 from its luxury brand Yangwang and the Bao 8, from the Fang Cheng Bao brand (the Yanwang U7 and the Denza Z9 were not officially presented).

More SUVs

As demand continues to grow (global sales increased by 16% in 2023), carmakers are launching more and more SUVs. A total of 35 were presented in the first half of 2024.

That's far more than the 11 hatchbacks, 7 sports cars (which isn't bad), 5 hatchbacks and minicars, 5 MPVs (which are enjoying a resurgence in China), 2 pick-ups and 2 estate cars. If consumers want SUVs, then we have to offer them.

Motor1.com New car debuts by model type first half 2024 - graphic

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at the European Union agency JATO Dynamics.