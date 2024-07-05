This car has caused quite a stir in the press. Not just because a small Alfa Romeo is always unusual. Rather, it was the huge public debate surrounding its name that gave the Milano, now renamed Junior, a lot of free PR. This was another reason why we were curious to see how the Junior presented itself at the first live contact.

The Bernegger dealership in Rosenheim, Germany where the new Alfa Romeo was on show, was already able to sell three Juniors virtually "blind" on the same day. And this despite the fact that the car is no bargain at a price of at least €29,500 (£33,895 OTR in UK). But it doesn't even exceed the price. Its technology mate, the Fiat 600, does that.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) test drive

18 Photos

It's about the design. Of course, you can like or dislike the look. But you have to give the stylists at Alfa Romeo credit for creating something very unique on the basis of the Jeep Avenger/Opel-Vauxhall Mokka and co.

The radiator grille with the integrated Alfa emblem is pleasing, while the basic version with the "Leggenda" grille features the "Alfa Romeo" lettering in nostalgic cursive script. Of course, a red colour is a must, it is called "Rosso Brera" and costs €1,200 (£900) extra. It's just a shame that the "Verde Montreal" colour familiar from the other Alfas is not available.

Let's turn to the bare facts. We have already reported in detail here, so just the most important data: Length 4.17 metres, width 1.78 metres and a height of 1.50 metres. Wheelbase: 2.56 metres thanks to the CMP platform from Stellantis. The clean flanks with a rear door handle next to the window and the beltline rising towards the rear are striking.

Alfa Romeo Junior (2024) Seat sample

What you quickly notice is that the boot volume of 400 litres is fine, but the markedly sloping rear window is somewhat restrictive. We feel our way forwards, and the footwell in the rear is quite cramped for people over 1.80 metres. The situation in the driver's seat is much more comfortable as there are lots of real buttons and good ergonomics thanks to the 10.25-inch touchscreen facing the driver. However, it could be mounted a little higher. Hard plastic is definitely visible, but depending on the version, Alfa tries to spice up the ambience with Alcantara.

On the engine side, the Junior is available as a mild hybrid petrol engine with 136 PS (not offered in UK) and a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Price in Germany: from €29,500 with already quite good standard equipment. The all-electric model with 156 PS is more expensive, with prices starting at £39,500 (£33,895 OTR in UK).

The provisional top model is the Elettrica Veloce. It has 280 PS and 345 Newton metres of torque. However, the electric Junior weighs almost 300 kilograms more. A driving test will show what effect this has and whether the petrol model can impress.