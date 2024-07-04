The new Mini John Cooper Works E Prototype will conquer the legendary Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb this year before the first all-electric John Cooper Works model celebrates its world premiere in autumn 2024.

But the brand isn't going into detail just yet. So far, it's vaguely stated that the Mini John Cooper Works E prototype marks a milestone as the first John Cooper Works electric model and much more, "With its eye-catching design and electric drive, this prototype embodies Mini's strength in innovation." Ahah. In terms of performance, we're expecting a good 300 PS. So far, the maximum power of the new electric Mini (J01) is 218 PS.

The John Cooper Works E is due to celebrate its world premiere later this year, after which we'll know more about the powertrain. The future John Cooper Works model range will include both petrol and all-electric models. Mini had already presented a prototype of the new JCW combustion engine at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.

In honour of Mini's historic victory over the Mini Cooper S at the Monte Carlo Rally 60 years ago in 1964, the electric race car at Goodwood features a distinctive camouflage designed by the in-house design team, along with the '37' logo that appears for this important event. The emblem pays tribute to Mini's rich motorsport heritage.

The dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed offers a glimpse into the future of high performance electric vehicles and showcases Mini's iconic design and engineering. At least that's what the manufacturer says.

Fans and enthusiasts can look forward to an unforgettable performance from the Mini John Cooper Works E prototype as it takes on the hillclimb. The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from 11 to 14 July 2024.