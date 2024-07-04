The Italian Red Cross will celebrate its 160th anniversary in 2024. A very important anniversary celebrated by the organisation in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover Italia with the introduction of a specially equipped Defender 130 Outbound to the humanitarian fleet.

This unique vehicle will join the relief vehicles already on the ground in the most complex operations, putting its off-road, loading and towing capabilities at the service of the community.

Ready for anything

The very special Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound made available to the Italian Red Cross has been modified with the help of CRI specialists to deal with exceptional emergency situations, such as natural disasters like floods, mudslides and landslides.

To go into more detail, as the company itself explains, this special all-terrain vehicle will be used primarily as a response vehicle and as a mobile satellite station to maintain communications in disaster areas.

Its aim will be to provide a continuous nationwide connection, ensuring that the mobilisation of emergency vehicles is never compromised by disruptions to the cellular network.

Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound Red Cross Italia

A wide range of accessories

In order to be ready for anything, the special Italian Red Cross Defender 130 Outbound has been equipped with a number of useful accessories for emergency situations, such as a winch, a towing hitch, the latter with a capacity of 3,000 kg, and an additional 230V electrical system with inverter and dedicated battery charger, as well as water rescue equipment and a first aid and assistance kit.

At the presentation of the car, which took place on 21 and 22 June at the site of the Battle of Solferino as part of the organisation's 160th anniversary celebrations, the Italian Red Cross recalled that the Defender has been a partner for 70 years.