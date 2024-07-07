Following the arrival of the Duster (4.34 metres long), many are also eagerly awaiting the Bigster, the bigger brother, which is due to arrive in 2025. But will there be an urban SUV from Dacia in the 4-metre range?

It would certainly make a lot of sense, because it is a type of vehicle that is in great demand, especially in Europe. In fact, Stellantis has strengthened its brands with such models: Jeep Avenger, Opel Frontera and Mokka, Fiat 600, Peugeot 2008....

Of all of them, the Romanian model would stand out, of course, because of its lower price, which could revolutionise the market and make the dream of many customers of owning an SUV come true.

Known platform and engines

At the moment, it is a project that does not seem to be underway, but let's give it some time. After all, it would be using the CMF-B platform from the Duster and Sandero to create a vehicle with the brand's latest design language. That means it would be a scaled-down Duster, with a rugged, country look.

The engines? Quite simple: it would inherit those of the Sandero, i.e. the 100 bhp 1.0 ECO-G bi-fuel motor and the 90 bhp TCe petrol to keep costs down. Yes, because including the 140 bhp hybrid powertrain would mean a slightly higher price for the customer.

Renault has the Captur in the same market niche, so it could also have some elements of its French cousin, which is made in Valladolid. We're certainly leaving the job to Dacia!

Cheap SUV... that takes aim at the C3 Aircross

Joking aside, we think a small SUV from the Romanian brand would be a good entry into the market. If the Duster (the previous generation) has a starting price of £17,295 in the United Kingdom, its little brother could be on sale from about £15,000. A price that many people could afford, don't you think? It would certainly be an ace on the table for Dacia and would directly target the Citroën C3 Aircross, which would be the main rival of this new cheap SUV.

Rendering: Auto InfoBlog