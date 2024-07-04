Global Conversions has unveiled the first successful conversion of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum from left-hand drive to right-hand drive (RHD) configuration. The luxury SUV comes with a massive 6.2-litre V8 engine under the bonnet.

Converting an Escalade to RHD was no small feat. The team behind the project faced a series of technical challenges, from redesigning the steering system to modifying the dashboard layout and recalibrating electronic components. The main goal has been ensuring seamless integration while maintaining the vehicle's original integrity and performance. As a result, the RHD Cadillac Escalade retains all its luxury features, cutting-edge technology, and great performance, just like the original model with the steering wheel on the left side.

As mentioned, the Escalade ESV Sport Platinum is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, which delivers an impressive 420 bhp and 460 lb-ft of torque. This engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and an all-wheel drive system. The vehicle's Magnetic Ride Control and available Adaptive Air Ride suspension ensure a comfortable ride.

“Recognising this opportunity, we embarked on the ambitious project to convert the Cadillac Escalade, setting a new standard for luxury SUVs worldwide,” Global Conversions chairman Suresh Edirisinghe comments. “We are incredibly proud to offer the RHD Cadillac in over 77 RHD countries including Australia, South Africa, India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.”

Just recently, Global Conversions also unveiled a RHD Hummer EV. The interior of the electric truck retains its factory look and build quality, including a centre-mounted 13.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a massive centre console featuring the gear shifter. The firm currently also offers vehicles such as the Ford Bronco, Shelby F150 Super Snake, and GMC Denali Yukon with the steering wheel on the right side.