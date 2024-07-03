The Silverstone race takes place a week after McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came to blows while battling for the lead in Austria, handing the victory to Mercedes ace George Russell.

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 16:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 10:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race:  07:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 8th July 2024

  • Race: 00:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 23:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

