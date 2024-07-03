A UK-based start-up called Nyobolt made a very bold claim last year. The company promised to produce a small electric sports car that could be recharged in around six minutes. When we heard that former Jaguar designer Ian Callum's manufacturer was involved, we raised our eyebrows but remained sceptical. Today, our cloud of doubt has officially dissipated, as Nyobolt has achieved times below its target.

Simply called the Nyobolt EV Prototype, the vehicle weighs in at 1,250 kg and has a WLTP range of 155 miles. Although it is not a model designed for long journeys, its charge from 10% to 80%, in just 4 minutes and 37 seconds, is quite exceptional. This process gives a range of around 118 miles and, as Nyobolt points out, doubles the highest charging speed currently available on production vehicles. Nyobolt co-founder Dr Sai Shivareddy had this to say on the subject:

"Our extensive research in the UK and US has led to a new battery technology that is now ready and scalable. We are enabling the electrification of new products and services that are currently considered unfeasible. Creating real prototypes like the Nyobolt EV shows that we are both ready and scalable and it also underlines our commitment to helping industries see that change is possible."

No need to think big all the time

A 50 amp, 35 kWh capacity pack is used for the battery. That's small enough for the world of electric vehicles, but Nyobolt's design is both fast charging and extremely resistant to failure. The company claims to have completed more than 4,000 fast charge cycles, equivalent to 1 million kilometres. At the end of the tests, the battery pack still had more than 80% of its capacity. In other words, why bother with big, heavy batteries when you can charge a smaller one in just a few minutes?

This also contributes to the weight of the prototype, but the vehicle in front of us is not the lightest electric sports car we've seen. Last year, Caterham presented the Project V, a three-seater prototype weighing 1,189 kg, and developing 272 PS with a 55 kWh battery. Production is scheduled for late 2025 or 2026 but these statistics can therefore change from prototype to final model. That said, Caterham and Nyobolt show that (at least partly) fun electric cars don't have to be heavy, don't they BMW M5...

Nyobolt doesn't mention the prototype's power data and is mainly using the car as a 'visual example' and trying to impress other carmakers with its impressive battery technology. According to the brand, several suppliers are already interested in this feat. Although technically at the prototype stage, production of the vehicle in question, for both road and track use, could begin within a year.