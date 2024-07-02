Wine lovers (and Italian wine lovers in particular) will be familiar with the Marchesi Antinori family, which boasts a family wine-growing history spanning more than 600 years and 26 generations. To mark the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, one of the most famous red wines, Maserati has created a personalised version of its latest creation, the GranCabrio Folgore.

This unique and exclusive piece for Marchesi Antinori will be auctioned off on 14 July in California at the Napa Valley Festival, one of the most important charity art events in America.

A little history

Before getting to know the GranCabrio Folgore, it's important to know what Tignanello is. The first vintage is quite young (1971) and was produced from 76,682 vines in an ancient Chianti vineyard known as Tignanello, situated 390 metres above sea level in hilly terrain rich in Alberese and Galestro.

The wine is made from a selection of Sangiovese and Cabernet grapes from the vineyard of the same name located in Tenuta Tignanello, in the heart of Chianti Classico, on a 57-hectare plot facing south-west. To mark the 110th anniversary of Tridente, Maserati is associating its name with that of this wine and drawing inspiration from the vineyard, a metaphor for roots and territory.

Tignanello was born with the first vintage in 1971

The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello is immediately recognisable by its Terra di Tignanello paintwork, a chestnut colour inspired by the soil of the vineyard, warmed by a coppery burgundy that recalls the central red hues of the characteristic Tignanello barrels. The wheels and callipers are in matt and gloss black respectively, the emblems are in copper and the fabric soft top is black.

Numerous special details

On board, the Maserati Tignanello is equipped with leather seats adorned with silver and burgundy multi-material upholstery in Vegea, a technical fabric never before used on a car that takes up the contours of the Tignanello hill.

To recall the impression made on the oak barrels, dark heather wood was chosen to embellish the panels, which even read how the Tignanello was born. On the headrest, an elegant embroidery combines the Maserati Trident with one of the distinctive signs of Tignanello, the sun, which has always appeared on the bottle label. The same symbol is laser-engraved on the central tunnel, along with the dates 1971-2021, which refer to the first and last vintages of Tignanello, 50 years after its introduction to the market.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, l'intérieur

"This collaboration with Marchesi Antinori allows us to express the essence of Bespoke production to the full," said Klaus Busse, Head of Design at Maserati. Piero Antinori went on to underline how this initiative makes the family "particularly proud: this special GranCabrio Folgore", he recalled, "will be paraded at the Arts for All 2024 gala in Napa Valley and the proceeds will be donated to charity".