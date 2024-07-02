After months of sightings and speculation, the eagerly awaited Ford Capri 2025 is finally getting closer to its official launch. The brand has already confirmed that the definitive presentation will take place on 10 July and, in the meantime, it is piquing the public's curiosity with teasers. Such is the case with these images, which partially reveal the design of the headlights and taillights of the new coupé SUV.

The headlights will be highlighted at the front by the LED light signature, while the taillights will be divided by the opening of the boot lid. Furthermore, Ford has already revealed that the model will have a strong coupé-style lines and a distinctive roofline. At this point, some of the cut-outs seem to have been inspired by the first generations of the Escort and the Capri itself, which will have its name revived after decades.

Inside, the Capri 2025 should repeat the technological footprint of its Explorer EV sibling, including a 15-inch centre screen with a vertical format and the Ford Sync Move entertainment system. The floating digital instrument panel will display driving data and battery charge levels. In addition, the technology package will include at least 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 cameras and 3 radar devices integrated into the driver assistance systems.

Ford Capri 2025 - Projection

Structurally, the model will have mechanics borrowed from Volkswagen in the form of the MEB architecture. In terms of powertrain, figures such as 300 PS of power and up to 311 miles of range are expected. Rumours also point to versions with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, as well as DC fast charging, which will allow the vehicle to be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes.

Like the Explorer EV, the Capri will be produced at the Cologne plant in Germany, with a commercial focus on Europe. The list of competitors includes names such as Volkswagen ID.5 ('owner' of the MEB platform), Skoda Enyaq, Smart #3, Volvo C40 Recharge, Nissan Ariya and Renault Mégane E-Tech.