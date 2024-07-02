A recent study by Uswitch car insurance has unveiled a surprising lack of knowledge among UK drivers when it comes to basic car maintenance, raising concerns about road safety and vehicle longevity. The research highlights that many drivers are neglecting crucial car maintenance checks.

A significant 67 per cent of drivers admitted they do not know how to check their car’s battery health, with only 22 per cent performing this check before a long journey. Given that battery issues are the leading cause of breakdowns in the UK, this neglect could lead to costly repairs, with battery replacements running up to £400.

In addition, 37 per cent of drivers confessed they are unsure how to verify the working condition of their exterior lights, and 61 per cent do not inspect them before long trips. Properly functioning lights are not just a safety necessity – they are a legal requirement. Non-compliance could result in fines, penalty points, or even having the car towed.

Similarly, 37 per cent of drivers do not know how to check their tyre tread depth, despite the legal minimum being 1.6 mm in the United Kingdom. Failing to meet this standard can result in fines of up to £2,500 and three points per tyre on one’s driving license.

Regular car maintenance is crucial for ensuring driver safety, fuel efficiency, and optimal vehicle performance. It also helps prevent unexpected repair costs and maintains the car's value. While modern vehicles often have dashboard alerts for maintenance issues, one in six cars still lack these automatic notifications, underscoring the need for drivers to stay vigilant.

The survey also revealed where drivers turn for car maintenance advice. Friends and family are the most common sources, with 41 per cent of respondents seeking their guidance. However, the car's handbook or manufacturer recommendations, cited by 39 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, offer the most vehicle-specific advice. YouTube is the go-to online resource for 32 per cent of drivers, reflecting a preference for visual tutorials, while 19 per cent rely on various online advice sites.