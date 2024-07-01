Last April, we were introduced to a Citroën concept car whose appearance is likely to be very appealing in Europe. It is the Basalt Vision, a coupé SUV initially destined for South America and India, but we should not be surprised if it also makes landfall in Europe.

There are several clues to its future arrival. The first one we have already mentioned: most SUVs are well suited here and if you apply a sporty image, all the better. A clear example is how well the Renault Arkana was received.

Gallery: Citroën Basalt

9 Photos

The second clue is that the Basalt is configured on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, i.e. the same one used by the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, making it a simple but technically sufficient basis for meeting European safety standards.

Of course, this architecture is compatible with electrified versions, such as the multinational's Hybrid versions, which are powered by 100 and 136 PS light hybrid petrol engines.

Citroën Basalt Vision 2024

The Citroën Basalt will be the perfect continuation of the French carmaker's new marketing policy, which focuses on simple models at very low prices. In fact, it has no trouble admitting that, with its latest debuts, it is looking to take sales away from Dacia.

In principle, the French SUV would be positioned above the new C3 Aircross and in the same segment as the C4 compact crossover and the C4 X saloon. Citroën would thus have an affordable compact SUV with a difference, which would act as an alternative to the more familiar C5 Aircross.

The range should be made up exclusively of front-wheel drive options, including electric and some pure combustion variants to achieve a really impressive starting price, as it has achieved with the C3 family.

For the moment, the French company is keeping quiet and does not want to comment on the Basalt, so we will wait patiently for their decision (maybe they have already taken it internally). And for you, would you like it to come to Europe? Leave us a comment on our social media profiles.