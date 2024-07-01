From computers and smartphones to cars: ChatGPT, the web's most popular intelligence-based chatbot, has come a long way and is now among the leaders in the transformation of numerous infotainment systems to enhance the capabilities of voice assistants.

Now it is preparing to board Audis as well, allowing drivers and passengers to converse in natural language with the infotainment system, going beyond the classic commands we are used to. Let's see how.

Only the most modern

First of all, it should be emphasised that only Audis produced from 2021 and with the MIB 3 infotainment system will be able to take advantage of ChatGPT. Everything takes place on the cloud, thanks to the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, so there will be no need to install any additional software to use the artificial intelligence on board. The upgrade will be complete by the end of the year, then around two million Audi cars will be able to interact with ChatGPT. To do what?

As mentioned, the voice assistant's capabilities will in fact be enhanced and it will be able to understand increasingly complex sentences, going beyond being able to manage - via voice commands - air conditioning, maps and more.

Audi Q6 e-tron

On board the Audi you will be able to converse with the artificial intelligence, just as you do on computers and smartphones, asking general questions, asking for stories and so on.

On more modern models such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, equipped with the new E3 1.2 architecture, the advanced voice assistant will be able to ask for ChatGPT support if it cannot answer the question. A kind of 'help from home', which will always guarantee privacy protection, without the software having access to vehicle data. A programme capable of automatic learning, so as to evolve continuously, which in the future may also provide information such as tyre pressure status and other car parameters.