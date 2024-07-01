The premium camper van segment is going through a major upswing. With iconic models in the category, and the recent facelift of the Volkswagen California, the other rivals cannot rest on their laurels, especially the luxury manufacturers. And the response from Mercedes-Benz doesn't disappoint. The new Marco Polo is here.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo 2025

16 Photos

After the update of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, now it is the turn of the prestigious camper version, which adds a mobile application, as a remote control smarter than ever, as well as spectacular lighting.

Coinciding with the summer season, the most important in terms of camper van use, Mercedes-Benz has just announced that the first units of the new Marco Polo are already in the German manufacturer's official dealerships. With a length of 5.14 metres, the most significant changes start with the exterior, with a sleeker front end, dominated by the large grille, adaptive Multibeam LED headlights and new redesigned bumpers.

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo 2025

Changes are also noticeable in the interior, such as the two 12.3-inch widescreen displays for the instrument panel and multimedia system. The new heated multifunction steering wheel and the interior ambient lighting system with 64 colour options are other new features.

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo 2025

The German manufacturer is also renewing the so-called Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) system, which has been present in the Marco Polo since 2019. With this solution, several of the camper van's key features can be controlled both from the infotainment system's touchscreen and from a mobile phone. For example, the levelling of the camper van via a push button operated by the adaptive air suspension (optional).

The new Marco Polo can accommodate up to four people thanks to its folding bed and folding roof (double bed). The compact but efficient kitchen includes a two-burner cooker, sink, refrigerator and a fold-down dining table, which is positioned between the rear seats and the swivel front seats. Behind, there is a wardrobe for storing clothes and provisions.

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo 2025

The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo has a starting price of €70,240 (approx. £60,000) in Germany, paired with the 163 PS turbodiesel engine and nine-speed 9G-TRONIC torque converter automatic transmission. UK prices are yet to be announced.