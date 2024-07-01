Over the years, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has grown in importance for car manufacturers, evolving from a 'mere' festival to a showcase for new products. Just like a classic car show, but with an exceptional setting and the opportunity to make engines of all kinds roar - without limits.

The 2024 edition of the British event - scheduled from 11 to 14 July - promises to be packed with new products, with many models making their debuts. And under the MG banner: the British brand, now owned by China, will be celebrating its first 100 years at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024. For the occasion, the classic central sculpture will host an electric car for the first time, namely the MG Cyberster.

Let's take a look at the cars making their debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Who knows whether it will challenge the legendary British hill or just stand still and be admired. That might be enough for enthusiasts, because an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is certainly no ordinary car. Only 33 will be produced with either an electric or V6 petrol engine, and Goodwood will be its first time on British soil.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2024

Alfa Romeo Junior

Those who came to the 2024 Electric Days were able to see it live, and on 11 July it will be the turn of the public across the Channel to come face to face with the Alfa Romeo Junior. The model will be the Veloce version, the 280 PS electric car with front-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Junior

Aston Martin Valiant

A 745 PS V12 engine, a manual gearbox and shapes inspired by the world of motorsport. This is the Aston Martin Valiant, the British manufacturer's extreme coupé designed for just 38 customers. Designed by Fernando Alonso, it will be unveiled at a hill climb race with the Spanish driver at the wheel.

Aston Martin Valiant

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

BMW's relationship with art is deeply rooted and is renewed year after year. Even with the i5 - an electric version of the new 5 Series - used as a 'canvas' to house the work of South African artist Esther Mahlangu. The bodywork incorporates segments of e-ink film, which can change colour to create constantly changing patterns.

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

BMW M2 2024

What better stage than the legendary hill of Goodwood to present the BMW M2 2024, with a mechanical update providing an extra 20 PS, for a total of 480? Available with a manual or automatic gearbox, the German coupé has also been given a facelift, with new exterior details and an even more high-tech interior.

BMW M2 (2024)

BMW M3 Touring 2024

The first M3 Touring has recently been redesigned and, like its smaller sister the M2, it has been given an extra 20 PS to boost its output to 530 PS, derived as usual from the 3.0 in-line six-cylinder engine. The 0-62 mph sprint takes 3.6 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker than the saloon.

BMW M3 Touring (2024)

BMW 1 Series 2024

This is perhaps one of the most talked-about BMW restylings of recent years. The 2024 1 Series has changed its face, updated its interior and engines, adopting mild hybrid units. The 300 PS M135i xDrive remains in the range.

BMW 1 Series 2024

BMW Skytop concept

If the 1 Series caused a sensation, the BMW Skytop concept was a surprise. An incognito 8 Series, with a completely redesigned body and removable leather roof. This marvel was first seen at the Concorso d'eleganza di Villa d'Este and could be produced in a very limited series.

BMW Concept Skytop

BMW X3

The brand's latest innovation, the new BMW X3 changes many things compared to the previous generation. From aesthetics to technology, not forgetting the range of engines, now without an electric powertrain. For those who don't have one, there will be the production version of the Neue Klasse X.

BMW X3 2024

Ford Mustang GTD

Practically a GT3-type road car, that's what the Ford Mustang GTD represents, with its 5.2 V8 developing over 800 PS. A true beast of the asphalt, born with one goal in mind: a lap of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in under 7 minutes.

Ford Mustang GTD

MG HS 2024

100% new. The new MG HS will be completely different from the current generation and will continue to be offered with electrified petrol engines and plug-in hybrids. A birthday present for the British marque's 100th anniversary.

MG HS

Land Rover Defender Octa

The official presentation is scheduled for 3 July, while on 11 July the Land Rover Defender Octa, quite simply the most extreme and toughest version of the British off-roader, will make its world debut. Under the bonnet should be the usual 5.0 V8, more powerful than the current 525 PS.

Land Rover Defender OCTA

Red Bull RB17

The Red Bull RB17, the Formula 1 team's first hypercar, will make its debut at Goodwood 2024. Powered by an unprecedented 1,000 PS V10 engine, capable of reaching speeds of up to 15,000 rpm thanks to the presence of a 200 PS electric motor to support it, it will be one of the most extreme cars in the world. For track use only.

Red Bull RB17

Toyota GR Yaris H2

Toyota is working on conventional engines with cylinders and pistons capable of running on hydrogen, thus going beyond the fuel cell scheme. At Goodwood 2024, it will showcase its progress with the GR Yaris H2, the sportiest version of Japan's zero-emission small car.

Toyota GR Yaris H2

Yangwang U9

Rounding off the list is the Yangwang U9, an electric hypercar produced by the BYD-owned brand and developing 1,282 PS. Characterised by a huge rear spoiler, it aims to leave behind its most iconic battery-powered rivals, and more.