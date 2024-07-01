Polestar is set to expand its Polestar 3 lineup with the introduction of a long-range single-motor variant in the United Kingdom. This new addition offers an accessible entry point into the electric SUV market, starting at £69,900.

The battery-electric vehicle will be produced in both China and the USA. It boasts the same robust 111 kWh battery pack found in its dual motor counterpart, featuring a peak charging power of 250 kW. This allows for a rapid 10-80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes using DC power. Impressively, this new model offers a range of up to 403 miles per charge (per WLTP), making it the most efficient Polestar 3 to date.

Powering this new entry-level variant is a rear-mounted electric motor with 295 bhp. This power enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds. As standard equipment, the SUV also benefits from the same high-performance Brembo braking system as other models in the range.

Part of the MY25 lineup, the long-range single-motor Polestar 3 offers extensive customisation options. Customers can personalise their vehicles with a choice of six exterior colours, five interior designs, and four wheel options, including a new 21-inch alloy wheel available in the Pro Pack.

“With the long-range single motor Polestar 3 we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance-focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector,” Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said.