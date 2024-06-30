Length : 4.770 metres

: 4.770 metres Width : 1 .890 metres

: 1 Height : 1 .670 metres

: 1 Wheelbase 2.760 metres

Luggage compartment Luggage capacity : 425 litres/n.d. (PHEV) and 552 litres/n.d. (EV)

BYD's first large SUV for the European market is the Seal U. This D-segment model takes its lines from the Seal saloon, but changes completely in terms of on-board space and powertrains.

In addition to electric versions, the Seal U is also available as a plug-in hybrid. Let's take a look at the cabin space and the usefulness of the boot.

BYD Seal U, dimensions

The Seal U's proportions are rather generous, with a length of 4.77 metres and a width of 1.89 metres. The height is average for the segment, at 1.67 metres, which represents a good compromise between dynamic design and space, particularly for rear passengers. The wheelbase of 2.76 metres is also average for the competition.

BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U, interior space and luggage compartment

The seats are electrically adjustable, ventilated and heated. It's fairly easy to find the right triangulation between the steering wheel, the driving position (high up so that you always feel safe behind the wheel) and the distance from the pedals, while the large dashboard gives an impression of width at the front.

BYD Seal, space for rear passengers BYD Seal U, the plug-in hybrid boot

Rear-seat space is also remarkable, with second-row passengers enjoying plenty of legroom and headroom. Less convincing is the boot capacity, which is just 425 litres on the plug-in hybrid, compared with 552 litres on the electric. Overall, the hybrid's value is below the class average, with many shorter SUVs doing better.

BYD Seal U, competitors with similar dimensions

It's not easy to find competitors to the BYD Seal U that combine the same characteristics as the Chinese SUV in terms of market positioning, size and availability of plug-in hybrid or electric powertrains. The two most direct rivals are undoubtedly the Chinese MG EHS and Marvel R, the former being a plug-in hybrid and the latter exclusively electric.

We should also keep an eye on plug-ins such as the CR-V and the Kodiaq, which are particularly interesting for their large boot.