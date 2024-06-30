If you are looking for a camper van on sale, pay attention to this Benimar Benivan 116 Up in Eibar (Guipúzcoa) Spain, because it has gone from €53,800 to €49,800 (approx. £42,000). Nobody likes a discount of €4,000 (£3,400), right?

Based on the 6-metre long Fiat Ducato, this vehicle prepared in Benicarló (Castellón) is powered by a 140 PS 2.3 Multijet diesel engine, which is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. It was registered in 2022 and has covered 94,800 km (58,900 miles).

Gallery: Benimar Benivan 116 Up

18 Photos

The vehicle, with a width of 2.05 metres and a height of 2.65 metres, includes stability control (ESP), front airbags, front seats with armrests, cruise control, electric and heated mirrors and central locking with remote control.

As for the conversion, you'll be pleased to read that there are two double beds in the rear in bunk format. The lower one measures 180 x 130 cm and the upper one 186 x 140 cm. Four people can therefore rest comfortably.

Benimar Benivan 116 Up Benimar Benivan 116 Up

The living area consists of a dining area with four seats thanks to swivel front seats and a folding table. Of course, the galley comes with everything: two built-in burners, 80-litre refrigerator and sink.

The washroom includes a shower, as this camper is equipped with an oil-fired water heater (Truma Combi D4), as well as a stationary heating system. So even the cold weather won't put you off going skiing or snowboarding, for example.

The water tanks have a capacity of 100 litres, both clean and grey. But this camper has other strong points, such as a black exterior awning, a 120W solar panel and a bicycle rack that can carry two bikes.

Also worth mentioning are the cabin blinds, the mosquito net on the entrance door and the electric step for easier access to the interior. There is also a built-in exterior light for night time activities. If you are interested in this Benimar and would like more information or to contact the seller, please use the following Mundovan link.

Source and photos: Mundovan