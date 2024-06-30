Even 34 years after its debut, the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II has lost none of its lustre. On the contrary, prices at auctions and on the relevant used car markets are climbing to ever more dizzying heights of around €300,000 to €400,000. The winged cult Benz is also inspiring more and more tuners to create restomod conversions.

We recently showed you the fascinating and technically extremely complex HWA EVO reinterpretation with carbon bodywork and up to 500 PS. Behind it is the company of AMG founder Hans-Werner Aufrecht. The problem with the new Über-EVO with 3.0-litre biturbo V6 is that it costs €850,000 (approx. £720,000) including VAT in Germany and will not be available until the end of 2025.

If you want to get into the EVO II mood faster and - well - "cheaper", you could now find what you're looking for at luxury tuner DMC. Otherwise, they tend to focus on new Ferraris, Lamborghinis and similar luxury vehicles. Now, however, they have apparently discovered their love for Mercedes youngtimers.

This is expressed with the so-called W201 AMG 190e 2.5-16 Wide Body Kit. According to DMC, authentic moulds from the 1990s were used for this. However, the body kit is made entirely of carbon fibre. The price for the bumper, front lip, side panels and the iconic rear wing combo consisting of the roof spoiler, the famous wing and the lip underneath is $19,990 (£16,000).

The tuner with roots in Ratingen can also provide a completely new interior in the style of the original on request. Cost point: $29,990 dollars, i.e. a good £24,000. Unfortunately, we were not provided with any pictures.

If you want your 190 to look like the photos we were sent, then you should also purchase the blacked-out headlights and tail lights for the equivalent of £1,600 and the set of gullwing wheels for £8,000.

DMC Mercedes 190e AMG Evolution Extrem (2024) DMC Mercedes 190e AMG Evolution Extrem (2024)

As a customer, you can decide whether you want to bring your own car and have the kit installed by one of the DMC dealers located worldwide or whether you want to purchase a completely rebuilt vehicle directly from DMC.

The complete package including donor car is priced at $299,990 (£240,000). There is no mention of exactly which car is being used as the basis here. We will provide an update as soon as we know more.

Don't have a 190 at hand, but a W124 in the garage that craves DTM flair? No problem, because according to the manufacturer, the EVO II kit also fits the big brother of the W201. We would really like to see how this fits together. Hopefully there will be some pictures of this unusual conversion soon.