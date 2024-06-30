In Germany, the BMW 7 Series will be able to drive almost on its own. The Bavarian manufacturer has received approval to combine the Level 2 driver assistance system (BMW Highway Assistant) with Level 3 (BMW Personal Pilot L3) on the same car.

From 24 August those who have already picked up their 7 Series with the BMW Personal Pilot L3 option will be able to add the BMW Highway Assistant free of charge (the BMW Highway Assistant and the Driving Assistant Professional are both part of the BMW Personal Pilot L3 option, available exclusively in Germany at a price of €6,000 including VAT). Everyone else will have this opportunity at the time of purchase. Let's take a closer look at what this is all about.

BMW Highway Assistant (Level 2)

BMW Highway Assistant (Level 2) is an additional function of the steering and lane control assistant that can be used on motorways with structurally separated carriageways and operates at speeds of up to 80 mph. The driver can take his hands off the steering wheel, but must continue to pay attention to what is happening on the road and to be able to regain control of the steering at any time.

When driving in partially automated mode, the BMW 7 Series Saloon can make lane changes on its own thanks to the Active Lane Change Assistant, which makes the steering movements necessary for the overtaking manoeuvre and adjusts the vehicle speed as soon as the traffic situation permits. The driver can initiate the lane change suggested by this system just by looking in the exterior mirror.

The BMW 7 Series will be able to drive (almost) alone in Germany

BMW Personal Pilot (Level 3)

With the BMW Personal Pilot L3 function in the 7 Series, the driver can completely delegate driving to the car at speeds of up to 37 mph (the manufacturer recommends, however, not taking his/her eyes off the road and always being ready to take over the steering wheel).

Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President Driving Experience BMW Group comments on the combination of all these driver assistance systems in one car, "We are setting new standards in the automotive industry by combining both technologies in the new BMW 7 Series. In doing so, we underline our commitment to offering our customers a safe, comfortable and innovative driving experience."