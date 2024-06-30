This year, the Toyota RAV4 celebrates its 30th anniversary. At a time when brands like VW were still a long way from thinking about an SUV, Toyota founded this category of vehicle, which is now a great success. Here's a look back at the history of the SUV pioneer.

In the spring of 1994, Toyota presented a daring new type of vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show: a compact SUV - a term that was not yet widely used at the time - with four-wheel drive and a monocoque body. Its name: RAV4, which stands for "Recreational Active Vehicle with 4-wheel drive" or "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4-wheel drive", although not all RAV4s come with all-wheel drive.

Gallery: 30 years of the Toyota RAV4: The SUV icon celebrates its birthday

The model hit the road in early summer 1994, and from the outset met with an extremely positive response from the media and customers alike. The raised seating position provided better visibility and a feeling of safety. Toyota combines good off-road capability with agile and comfortable on-road driving characteristics, which sets the RAV4 apart from conventional off-road vehicles.

Ideas for the RAV4 were first presented at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1989 with the RAV-FOUR concept car, which showed Toyota's interest in developing a compact four-wheel-drive model. Although it was only a design study and not as detailed as would have been needed for a real development model, it was received with such enthusiasm by the public that the project was given the go-ahead in 1991 and development work could begin.

First generation, 1994 - 2000

Toyota designers create a bold new look for the first RAV4, giving the model striking curves and unique lines. The rear-mounted spare wheel suggests that the RAV4 is suitable for off-roading, but the vehicle is also suited to the urban environment as the first RAV4 is a compact three-door model measuring just 3.69 metres in length. It is powered by a transverse 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 129 PS and has permanent all-wheel drive.

Toyota RAV4, first generation

Innovations included a lightweight monocoque body and independent rear suspension. The high seating position allowed better visibility and its compact dimensions made it easy to manoeuvre. Its agility and comfort were more reminiscent of a compact hatchback than a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

In 1996, the range was extended with a five-door version 4.1 metres long and the option of front-wheel drive. A three-door soft-top version also followed. In 1997, a battery-electric version with front-wheel drive was also offered in certain markets. It produced a modest 63 PS, had nickel-metal-hydride batteries in the floor of the vehicle and offered an estimated range of around 125 miles.

Toyota RAV4 EV (1997)

Second generation, 2000 - 2006

Building on Toyota's experience with the first generation, the second edition of the RAV4 was launched at the start of the new millennium. A new platform and suspension, together with powerful all-wheel drive, improve handling both on and off the road.

The functional and comfortable interior is enhanced by a more upmarket design, wider seat adjustment range and different rear seat configurations.

Toyota RAV4, second generation

Both the three-door and five-door models are slightly longer, by 5.5 and 4 centimetres respectively. Two petrol engines are available: a 123 PS 1.8-litre engine and a 150 PS 2.0-litre engine. All-wheel drive features a central limited-slip differential, and a Torsen differential on the rear axle is also available as an option. In 2001, the RAV4 is also offered for the first time with a diesel engine: the 2.0-litre D-4D develops 116 bhp.

Third generation, 2006 - 2012

In the third generation of models, the RAV4 gets a new, more upmarket look and is based on an all-new platform. In response to changing customer demands, the model is now offered only as a five-door version, and its length is increased by a massive 19 centimetres. In the United States and other markets, a long-wheelbase version is even offered.

Toyota RAV4, third generation

On the technical front, a new all-wheel drive system makes its debut with an electronically controlled clutch that operates automatically according to vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position, steering angle and G-forces. The RAV4 is equipped with an automatic gearbox. A hill descent assistant and a hill start assistant also make their debut on the SUV model. The choice of engines has also been extended to include four petrol engines with displacements ranging from 2.0 to 3.5 litres, plus a new 2.2-litre diesel.

Fourth generation, 2013 - 2018

For the fourth generation of the RAV4, the wheelbase has been standardised worldwide. At the same time, the model is 23.5 centimetres longer than its predecessor, resulting in a 47% increase in boot space. The new suspension enhances ride comfort and ensures a more active driving experience without compromising stability. The all-wheel drive system benefits from the new intelligent Dynamic Torque Control system as well as cornering control and a sport mode.

Toyota RAV4, fourth generation

When it comes to powertrains, the choice is initially between 2.0 and 2.5-litre petrol engines and 2.0 and 2.2-litre diesel engines, before a fully hybrid version is introduced for the first time in 2016. It has a total system output of 197 PS, which is put on the road in combination with E-Four electronic all-wheel drive.

Fifth generation, 2018 to present

The fifth generation was launched in Europe in early 2019. One year later, the RAV4 reached the milestone of ten million units sold worldwide. The current RAV4 is the first SUV based on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, which features a low centre of gravity, reduced weight and a stable chassis for exceptional handling and stability.

Toyota RAV4, fifth generation

In Western Europe, the RAV4 is now available exclusively as a hybrid. The fourth generation of Toyota's hybrid technology, combined with a new 2.5-litre Dynamic Force hybrid engine, brings considerable improvements in terms of power, responsiveness and efficiency. Another technical innovation in the range was followed in 2020 by the first plug-in hybrid RAV4 with 47 miles of pure electric range according to WLTP.

Around the world, the RAV4 has become a real commercial success. In 2018 and 2019, it was the best-selling SUV in the world, and by the end of 2023 it sold 14 million vehicles worldwide, including more than 2.5 million in Europe. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains now account for a remarkable 91% of new RAV4 sales in Europe, with the biggest markets being France, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK.