The VW Golf R has just undergone a comprehensive "product upgrade", popularly known as a facelift. One term in particular keeps coming up: the "Driving Dynamics Manager". But what exactly is it and what does it do for the driver? We did some research and asked expert Benny Leuchter.

A lot of components have to do their best for good handling. Of course, the chassis and its set-up play a role, but things like steering, differential lock, all-wheel drive, ABS and ESP/ASR are also extremely important for driving enjoyment and safety. Until now, each of these systems has worked independently with its own control components and control loops.

Super brain for the best driving behaviour

Volkswagen then introduced the so-called Driving Dynamics Manager in the Golf 8. This "super brain" networks all systems relevant to driving behaviour with each other for the first time. This means that a powerful central computer has access to all information from all systems and also controls them centrally. The Driving Dynamics Manager coordinates and optimises the lateral dynamics and, as a central control unit, permanently ensures maximum driving stability, e.g. when braking into a bend.

In the Golf R and Golf R Estate, the system not only networks the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the controlled dampers of the adaptive chassis (DCC), but also integrates the all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring. The adjustable suspension systems are intended to combine the actually incompatible attributes of "maximum comfort" and "maximum dynamics", depending on mood and driving conditions.

With the Driving Dynamics Manager, the all-wheel drive, the electronic differential lock and the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) dampers are controlled in a coordinated manner for every driving manoeuvre. The adaptation of the wheel-specific damping is intended to ensure particularly agile and precise handling. The driving dynamics manager also makes it possible to calculate the ideal control of the torque splitter in order to optimise agility and stability.

Targeted braking interventions on the inside of the bend reduce understeer at the limit. Traction is improved by an increased locking torque in the torque splitter and a more rear-biased driving behaviour is achieved instead of understeering. In addition, the system can not only react as before, but also act in advance by accessing all information.

The No. 10 football player of control systems

Ok, that was a lot of technical jargon. To make it all a little easier to understand, we asked racing driver and VW development driver Benny Leuchter to describe the added value for the driver. As he was directly involved in the development of the system, he was happy to oblige.

"The Driving Dynamics controller is like the No. 10 player in football, who has an overview of everything and controls the game. Everything comes together here. This allows the head unit to react extremely quickly to driving manoeuvres and provide the driver with the best possible support."

The focus is less on the fastest possible lap times and more on the driver's driving enjoyment with the greatest possible relief. "When you brake into a bend, the Driving Dynamics Manager makes the outer dampers harder and brakes the wheel on the inside of the bend so that the car turns nicely into the bend. If you are travelling too fast, the Driving Dynamics Manager can bring the vehicle back under control via all systems such as ESP, ABS and the DCC," says Benny, describing the benefits.

But what does this mean for the driver? Benny Leuchter answers, "Of course, the driver doesn't feel the system directly, but he realises that the car is doing everything exactly as he wants it to. This is due to the extreme control speed that the Driving Dynamics Manager has compared to separate systems. The driver shouldn't have to think too much, but should always find the perfect setup."