It's nothing new that car manufacturers are constantly tweaking their portfolio and making changes to it. Perhaps a model is not selling as well as hoped or is not creating the image that was hoped for. Then action must be taken. Just as BMW could possibly do now.

According to a new report, the Munich-based car manufacturer wants to resurrect the 6 Series. According to the report, it is to succeed the 8 Series. The same report states that the XM performance SUV is about to be cancelled.

The report comes from Automotive News. It refers to anonymous sources from the supplier sector. According to the report, the 6 Series is set to appear in the second half of 2026, shortly after production of the 8 Series is due to end. The revitalised 6 Series would in principle take over the role of the 8 Series, allegedly as a coupé and convertible. Currently, the 8 Series is offered as a two-door, four-door and convertible.

The last 6 Series of the F12 series was replaced by the 8 Series in 2018. Despite similar dimensions, the Bavarians positioned the 8 Series significantly higher and made it correspondingly more expensive. According to reports, the new car will be based on the company's CLAR platform, which can accommodate combustion engines as well as hybrids and battery-electric drives.

The highly polarising PHEV power SUV BMW XM is still relatively new on the market. The Automotive News source here claims that the carmaker has no plans to replace the model when it ceases production at the end of 2028. There had been plans for an all-electric version, but these have been cancelled.

However, BMWBlog is now taking the wind out of the sails of these new rumours. The blog's own sources say that there are no plans to bring out a new edition of the 6 Series, nor to bury the XM. A BMW spokesperson revealed to Motor1 that "there are currently no plans to reintroduce the 6 Series to the market for the 2026 model year, despite what has been widely speculated in the automotive media."