Lexus has given the GX (not available in UK) a major update for 2024. The all-new SUV offers a design that stands out for its robustness and all the luxury features you'd expect from its price (nearly €75,000). But a new concept, in collaboration with luxury appliance brand Monogram, proves that you can add almost anything to this car.

As you can see from these photos, Lexus is equipping the GX with a Monogram electric oven that lets you bake pizzas, gourmet breads and whatever else you fancy. There are also cooling compartments for your drinks in the centre and rear consoles, as well as storage for all your cutlery.

An SUV for bartenders

At the rear, there are external storage compartments for bottles of wine, along with a matching bottle opener and all the bar essentials. According to Lexus, one of the most powerful ice presses in the industry is located just behind the rear seats, creating spherical ice cubes.

In terms of materials, specially patterned two-tone camel leather, brass and titanium hardware and Dekton slate accents adorn the seats and door panels. Leather also frames the rear oven, the side compartment and the rear storage bins that secure the pizza shovel. And for the road, the SUV is equipped with special wheels and a unique exterior finish for a vehicle that is just as unique.