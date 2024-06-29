In these times of cost savings, you should be well aware that the automakers share car platforms and engines with several of their international brands.For this reason, we want to propose to SEAT that it return to the compact van segment with the Inca 2024.

How? Very simply (and cheaply): by borrowing the Caddy from Volkswagen. After all, the German model has also been used by Ford to create the Tourneo Connect, so it could also do a favour to a 'sister' brand, don't you think?

SEAT R8 2024 SEAT coupé recreation

SEAT diesel van

This would make the Inca 2024 a perfect solution for many families and also for cargo transport. If it were to share the range with the Caddy, it would enjoy two lengths (4.50 and 4.75 metres), as well as the capable 2.0 TDI diesel engines of 102 and 122 PS.

It would also be available in five- and seven-seater variants, and could also be purchased not only with a six-speed manual transmission but also with the DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven ratios.

Gallery: Volkswagen Caddy Outdor TDI 122 CV DSG test

54 Photos

Compact on the outside, very spacious on the inside

In addition to three individual rear seats, the SEAT Inca 2024 would add a very spacious 1,213-litre boot, which could easily accommodate suitcases or backpacks, as well as everything you need for camping or enjoying your favourite sport, such as cycling or surfing.

In the case of the Caddy, there is an Outdoor variant which, interestingly, doesn't offer a country-style outfit, but rather a more luxurious look, with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps or black components. The same version would also fit perfectly into the Inca range.

SEAT Inca 2024, for £25,000

Pricing for the Spanish van? If it were to start at around €30,000 (£25,000), it would be perfect for attracting quite a few customers. And the Inca name would surely be a fond memory for many. For now, we have to make do with the digital recreation of GT01 Design that you can see at the top of this article.

By the way, if you're wondering what a SEAT supercar and coupé are doing illustrating this article, the answer is that they are digital proposals to expand the Spanish brand's range. Like the Inca, we'd give the thumbs up to projects like this, no doubt, wouldn't you?

Source: ArtStation