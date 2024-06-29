In model year 2025, the Polestar 2 is getting a little more range, new colours, new rims and new packages.

The Polestar 2 will get more range, especially in the basic version. In Europe, it will receive an "updated" battery from CATL, increasing the storage capacity from 69 to 70 kWh. This means a range of up to 554 kilometres, whereas previously a maximum of 518 kilometres was possible. The other variants will retain their 82 kWh battery, meaning that the WLTP ranges will only change in the single-digit kilometre range. The specified storage capacities are presumably gross values.

Standard Range Single Motor Long Range Single Motor Long Range Dual Motor Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack Drive RWD 272 PS 200 kW RWD 299 PS 220 kW AWD 421 PS 310 kW AWD 476 PS 350 kW Torque output 490 Nm 490 Nm 740 Nm 740 Nm 0-60 mph 6.2 sec. 5.9 sec. 4.3 sec. 4.0 sec. Top speed 127 mph WLTP fuel consumption 4.2-3.9 mi/kWh 4.2-3.9 mi/kWh 3.9-3.6 mi/kWh 3.7-3.6 mi/kWh Battery capacity 70 kWh 82 kWh WLTP range 313–339 mi 379–406 miles 344–368 miles 344–352 miles Max. DC charging power 135 kW 205 kW DC charging time

(10-80%) 34 min



28 min The price £43,950 £47,950 £47,950 £52,950

Also new is the Performance package only available on the Long Range Dual Motor model. It includes 20-inch aluminium wheels with a silver finish and diamond cut, Polestar Engineered chassis tuning with Brembo brakes and black seat belts with gold vertical stripes or sold gold coloured seat belts depending on availability. The Pilot package and Plus package are also available.

Black belts with gold vertical stripes are part of the new Pro package

Two exterior colours have also been added: Vapour replaces magnesium as the standard colour. Storm, a dark aluminium colour that was first seen on the Polestar 4, has been added to the Polestar 2 colour range and replaces Thunder. The 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts are also new. There are also more individual options available.

Prices for the Polestar 2 start unchanged at £43,950. Its main competitors include the BMW i4 (from £60, 865) and the Tesla Model 3 (from £39,990).

Over 160,000 have been delivered worldwide since the market launch in 2020. So far, the Polestar 2 is the brand's only model; however, the Polestar 3 and 4 can already be configured. According to the configurator, the Polestar 4, which is roughly between the 2 and the 3 in terms of size and body shape, will be delivered in the UK between September and October 2024 and the Polestar 3 between February to March 2025.

The bottom line

The Polestar 2 is selling worse than the BMW i4 and the Tesla Model 3, although the car is cheaper than the BMW and more practical than the Tesla thanks to the large tailgate and also offers a successful operating concept (which cannot be said of the Model 3).

The more expensive Polestar 4 and 3 models will not make much difference to the low sales figures - there is no affordable compact model. Next year will see the launch of the even more expensive Polestar 5, and the brand also plans to enter the French, Eastern European, Thai and Brazilian markets. The aim is to increase sales from around 55,000 units last year to between 155,000 and 165,000 vehicles - that would be a threefold increase, a rather optimistic target.

Polestar is not yet making a profit, but wants to achieve a turnaround by 2025, reports Reuters. The fact that things are not going well for the Swedish premium brand can be seen from its share price. Since July 2023, it has fallen from $4.7 to $0.70. It's a good thing that parent company Geely is still holding the brand's hand.