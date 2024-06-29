The link between Italy and Daewoo is well known. In the 1990s, the Korean brand entrusted the design of some of its models to Giorgetto Giugiaro's Italdesign. His pencil gave birth to the Matiz, a small car that has been known for two generations and sold in large numbers in Italy too.

One of the fruits of this collaboration was the Bucrane, a sports concept presented in 1995 that foreshadowed an unconventional coupé. Although no production model was derived from this prototype, it is likely that some of its lines influenced the birth of the Maserati 3200 GT.

A Korean unlike any other

At 4.65 m long and 1.31 m high, the Bucrane has a low, slender profile, with a front end reminiscent of the sports cars of the 1960s, distinguished by its long bonnet and double radiator grille. Another aspect that makes the Daewoo (whose body is made of carbon fibre and steel) instantly recognisable is the complex two-stage door opening mechanism.

Daewoo Bucrane Concept (1995)

The windows rise like a gull wing, while the doors open in the traditional way, revealing a 2+2 cabin. In particular, the roof panels and windows can be removed, transforming the coupé into a veritable cabriolet.

A sports car in its own right

Under the bonnet of the Daewoo is a 3.2 V6 producing 240 PS and 309 Nm. A respectable figure for a model from a manufacturer that has never made sportiness one of its strong points. Power is transmitted to the front wheels alone via a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite the good premise and the positive reception from the public, the Bucrane did not become a production model. However, it is easy to see similarities between this concept and the future Maserati 3200 GT, also designed by Giugiaro, in which the styles of the headlights, grille and rear pillar can be found.